Donal Skehan’s modern autumn comfort recipes — Provençal sausage meatball and lentil stew, harissa lamb stew, and chorizo crumble mac and cheese

Drag that casserole dish out of the kitchen cupboard, we are in peak soup and stew season and, personally, I am ready for it. The nip in the air, the darker evenings — this season demands comfort food. Since the kids have been back to school, we’ve established a nice, regular cooking routine, one that really celebrates autumn’s bounty. Coconut chilli pumpkin soup, chicken stew with buttermilk dumplings, and mild chicken curry popped in the slow cooker to feast on later in the day — all nods to changing seasons and ones to warm the soul. In addition to those suggestions, I have three recipes that are perfect for autumn comfort.