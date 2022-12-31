Donal Skehan’s New Year’s Eve cocktail party fondue fest served with the perfect pink fizz

See in 2023 in style with a ‘cheat’s fondue feast’, prawn cocktail bites, a cracking chicken tagine and a fabulously festive pink Negroni

For many of us, there is a lot to get through around the festive season: work parties, family gatherings, outings with the kiddos and, of course, tackling the leftovers after the big day. All great reasons to blow it all away with one big last hurrah to ring in the New Year.