Donal Skehan’s nostalgic autumn bakes — savoury scones, Irish apple crumble, and blackberry and lemon pudding

If you find yourself in a heap after a long and busy work week, there is solace to be found in a spot of Saturday morning baking. Sure, a run or a brisk walk may shake off the woes of the week, but I rather enjoy the comfort of following a recipe, weighing ingredients, and mixing something as a treat for later. This particular time of year is ideal for it, when our taste buds lean toward nostalgic recipes that conjure up memories of apple pie with custard, jam tarts and blackberry-laden bakes, all a nod to the season of crisp autumn leaves and darker days.