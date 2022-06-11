Donal Skehan’s recipes for sunny days ahead: Tomato, ricotta and thyme tartlets and honey and thyme pan-fried chicken

The simple summer eats you’ll want to make over and over

The BBQ has had its official sunny day outing, there’s been a little trip down the country and I’ve cracked out the shorts, yes, I’m calling it, it’s officially summer! It really is my favourite time of the year to cook, there’s something about the possibility of eating outdoors that always inspires my dishes this time of year. This weekend it’s all about recipes that provide a taste of summer. Fresh flavours, simple methods and ideal easy summer eats.