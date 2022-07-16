Donal Skehan's scrumptious brunch recipes — eggs Benedict, filled croissants and fruity crêpes

Throughout the week, I rarely make time for a breakfast that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Sourdough toast slathered with salty butter and strong, black, Italian coffee in the mocha pot, or a green smoothie with spinach if I’m in healthy-eating mode. Time only allows this brief interlude before fixing eggs for the boys and getting them ready for the day. Weekends hit differently though.

I once had an editor who declared there was no place in cookbooks for brunch recipes. I beg to differ. I have always had romantic ideas of long, lazy, weekend brunches that flow easily with friends and family for which loose recipes are required.

One of our most memorable brunches was made by our friends in Los Angeles who kindly arrived on our doorstep a week or so after our second little boy was born. Armed with homemade thick, sugary liege waffles, egg sandwiches with maple-glazed bacon, fresh orange juice and a bottle of champagne, we were incredibly grateful for the company and the thoughtful little moment to mark the occasion. I’m still trying to perfect those waffles!

Yes, dreamy brunches like this are what memories are made of, and, for that reason, this week, I want to arm you with three simple but totally fabulous ideas to build your summer weekends around.

The first is a regular weekend fix for friends and one I have been making since Sofie and I first moved in together: soft scrambled eggs, removed from the heat before they are fully set, with goat’s cheese gently folded through. Assembled with rocket leaves into a warm croissant, it’s an easy crowd-pleaser.

A classic for a reason, eggs Benedict is something I save as a treat for two. There’s a bit of work in the sauce and the poaching of the eggs, but, after that, it’s an easy build with delightfully retro results.

Pancakes are always a winner in the summer. Our two children don’t have much time for the American-style fluffy ones, and so thin-style crêpes are a staple of summer weekends. Roll with jam and cream, Swedish style, or for something even more special, try serving them with poached stone fruits and a mascarpone cream.

Scrambled Egg Croissant

Time: 20 mins Serves: 2

Ingredients 2 large croissants 2 handfuls rocket leaves 4 large free-range eggs Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 1 tsp butter 90g goat’s cheese A few chives, snipped with a scissors, to serve

Method 1. Slice open the croissants and fill with a generous amount of rocket leaves. Set aside. 2. In a small, non-stick saucepan with a handle, whisk the eggs together until combined. Place the saucepan over a medium-low heat and, using a wooden spoon, slowly pull the eggs toward the centre. Keep the mixture moving until you have really creamy scrambled eggs. Make sure not to overcook the eggs — take them off the heat while they are still slightly runny and creamy. 3. Season with sea salt and black pepper and stir in the butter and goat’s cheese. Serve in the open croissants with an extra sprinkle of black pepper and a few snips of chives.

Eggs Benedict

Time: 30 mins Serves: 2

Ingredients 6 rashers of smoked streaky bacon Pinch of salt 1 tsp white wine vinegar 4 large eggs 2 English muffins, split and toasted Butter, for the muffins Small handful of chives, snipped

For the hollandaise sauce: 2 large egg yolks 150g butter, cold and cut into cubes Juice of ½ lemon

Method 1. Cook the bacon under a hot grill until it is crisp and set aside on a plate lined with kitchen paper. 2. To make the hollandaise sauce, place the egg yolks in a large, heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water. Whisk the yolks and slowly add the butter, bit by bit after each one melts, whisking continuously until it is completely combined and the sauce has thickened. 3. Add the lemon juice and stir through. Turn off the heat, but keep the sauce warm over the pan of water. To cook the eggs, bring a saucepan of water to the boil and add the salt and vinegar. Swirl the water with a tablespoon and then gently crack an egg into the centre. 4. Cook the egg at a very gentle simmer for 3-4 minutes for the yolk to still be runny. Remove with a slotted spoon and place them in iced water to stop them cooking any further. Repeat with the remaining eggs. Just before serving, reheat the eggs in warm water for 1 minute. 5. Butter the muffins and assemble the eggs Benedict by placing a few slices of bacon and an egg on each half and then top with the warm hollandaise sauce. Sprinkle over the chives and serve straight away.

Vanilla Poached Summer Fruit Filled Crêpes

Time: 1 hour 30 mins Serves: 5

For the fruit compote: 1 vanilla pod 4 peaches, stoned and halved 4 nectarines, stoned and halved 6 apricots, stoned and halved 1 lemon, peel and juice 4 cardamom pods, crushed lightly with the back of a knife 100g caster sugar

For the pancake batter: 160g plain flour 3 large free-range eggs 300ml of milk 110ml water 3 tbsp butter, melted

For the mascarpone cream: 250g mascarpone 200ml double cream 2 tbsp icing sugar Handful of pistachios, chopped, to serve

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas Mark 7. 2. Remove three-quarters of the seeds from the vanilla pod and place in a small bowl, reserving the remaining for later on in the recipe. Place the pod, along with the rest of the ingredients for the fruit compote, into a large bowl and mix together to combine. 3. When the oven is hot, transfer the fruit compote mixture, along with any juices, to a roasting tray and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, or until tender and syrupy. 4. Leave the compote to cool slightly, remove the lemon peel, cardamom pods and vanilla pod, and then roughly slice the fruit and place into a bowl, with the juices, until needed. 5. For the pancakes, sieve the flour into a large mixing bowl and, using a spoon, make a well in the centre. Break the eggs into the well and, using a whisk, slowly incorporate them into the flour. Don’t worry too much about lumps as they should disappear when you add the rest of the liquid. Gradually add the milk and water until you have a light batter. 6. Leave to rest in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. 7. For the mascarpone cream, mix together the reserved vanilla seeds, mascarpone, double cream and icing sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer until it holds soft peaks. Then transfer to a bowl and place into the fridge until needed. 8. To cook the pancakes, heat a tablespoon of the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, and add 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the batter, stirring through to combine. Add a ladleful of the batter to the hot pan and move from side to side until it evenly covers the surface of the pan. Reduce the heat and cook for about a minute each side or until the batter begins to take a nice golden colour. 9. To serve, spread the pancakes with a little of the mascarpone cream. Then add the stone fruit compote to half of the pancake. Fold in half and then into quarters and serve straight away drizzled with the syrupy juices from the fruit and sprinkled with the chopped pistachios.

