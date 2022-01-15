Donal Skehan’s simple sandwich recipes are full of nostalgia

Fish fingers or a bacon, cheese and roast pear combo make delicious fillings for your home-baked batch loaf

In our house, we’ve been easing into the new year with just the right amount of trepidation to take on year three of a pandemic, parenting two young children, while also holding down a busy workload. Needless to say, we’re not planning on a dry January! No, 2022 is a year for taking stock, for leaning into achievable goals and celebrating just getting by.