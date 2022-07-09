Donal Skehan’s zesty summer pastas — salami and asparagus, chilli tomato and crab, and confit garlic veggies

This week, I’m writing to you from the South of France. We’ve spent the past couple of days in a beautiful little spot just outside Cannes. Our mornings are filled with coffee and pastries from the bakery, pool time, plenty of sunshine, and the odd toddler meltdown.

Whenever I travel, my first stop is always the market. The Marché Forville in Cannes is particularly wonderful to immerse yourself in the Provençal way of life and a portal to its cuisine. Tomatoes the colour of a summer sunset, fine green beans that only require a plunge in salty, boiling water to be devoured in French butter and saucisson et fromage for days... it’s all here among the hustle and bustle of French folk filling their retro rolling baskets to the brim.

We’ve been cooking mainly at home. The food in restaurants here tends to cater to tourists and so are a little fussy and overpriced. But even I find cooking breakfast, lunch and dinner on holidays a little tiresome, particularly when the sunshine is calling. As a result, my quick fixes are summer pastas. I have three this week that are ideal for a crowd for lunch or dinner.

The first is a crispy salami and asparagus pasta, inspired by family life and the need for quick comfort food. This is a fairly uncomplicated dish that can be made in the time it takes to cook the pasta. The idea is based around creamy pasta al limone, where lemon zest-infused cream adds a brightness, making it the perfect contrast to thin, crisp slices of salty salami and bright green, tender asparagus. A winner for sure.

Summer is the ideal time to make the most of vegetables, and the recipe here for confit garlic summer vegetables mixed through freshly cooked tagliatelle is delicious. The olive oil used to confit can be placed in a glass bottle and used as you’d use olive oil normally — it’s great in salad dressings!

Lastly, chilli, tomato and crab pasta. Crab paired with the heat of chilli and the freshness of lemon juice and zest is what makes a pretty incredible pasta dish.

Summer cooking requires simplicity, and these three recipes will see you through.

Crispy Salami, Asparagus & Lemon Pasta

Crispy Salami, Asparagus & Lemon Pasta. Picture: Donal Skehan

Time: 20 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients 250g cavatelli pasta (can also use gemelli or fusilli) 100g good quality fennel salami, sliced 50g butter 2 lemons, zested 250ml double cream 100g fresh or frozen peas 100g asparagus spears, woody ends snapped off 100g Parmesan, finely grated Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 75g rocket leaves Small handful flat-leaf parsley, chopped

Method 1. Place a large saucepan of salted water over a high heat, bring to the boil and add the pasta, cooking according to packet instructions. 2. While the pasta cooks, place a large, deep saucepan over a medium heat and, when hot, add the sliced salami. Dry fry, turning occasionally, until crisp, then remove to a plate and set aside. 3. Add the butter to the saucepan and allow to melt. Then add the lemon zest and double cream. Simmer for 3-4 minutes until slightly reduced, stirring often. 4. Add the peas and asparagus to the pasta cooking water for the last 2 minutes of cooking time. 5. Scoop the pasta and vegetables into the sauce along with a little of the pasta cooking liquid and toss to coat everything in the sauce. Allow to simmer for a minute or two until the pasta has absorbed most of the liquid, remove from the heat and stir through two-thirds of the Parmesan, little by little, retaining a small amount to garnish. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Then crumble in half of the crispy salami, breaking it into shards with your hands, and the rocket. 6. Serve straight away in bowls with the remaining Parmesan, parsley and salami sprinkled over the top.

Confit Garlic Summer Vegetable Pasta

Confit Garlic Summer Vegetable Pasta. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4 Time: 2 hours 25 mins

Ingredients 1 small courgette, sliced into 2cm rounds 1 small aubergine, cut into 2cm rounds 300g cherry vine tomatoes 4 banana shallots, peeled and quartered 1 head of garlic, cloves separated and peeled 1 lemon, zest peeled 1 bay leaf 1 sprig rosemary 3 sprigs thyme Sea salt 1l olive oil 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar 250g fresh tagliatelle Large handful of basil leaves, to serve 100g ricotta cheese

Method 1. Heat the oven to 160C/320F/Gas Mark 3. 2. Add the courgette, aubergine, cherry tomatoes, shallots and garlic cloves to a large, oven-safe, lidded casserole dish. Add the lemon zest peel, bay leaf, rosemary and thyme and season with salt. Pour over the olive oil and move the veg around to ensure the majority are submerged in oil. 3. Add the lid to the casserole dish and transfer to the oven. After 1 hour, check the vegetables and stir very gently. Then return to the oven and cook for a further hour. 4. When the vegetables are done, remove from the oven and discard the bay leaf, rosemary and thyme. Keep warm. 5. Using a slotted spoon, place half of the vegetables into a food processor and add the balsamic vinegar. Then blitz until smooth and add to a large saucepan and heat over a low heat. 6. Place a large saucepan of salted water over a high heat, bring to the boil and add the pasta, cooking according to packet instructions. 7. Using tongs, transfer the cooked pasta into the sauce along with a ladleful of the pasta cooking water and toss everything together to combine, stirring constantly to coat all of the pasta in the sauce. Tear half of the basil into the pan and stir through. Then serve the pasta into bowls. 8. Spoon the remaining veggies over the top of the pasta and dot with the ricotta. Then tear over the remaining basil to serve.

Chilli Tomato & Crab Pasta

Chilli Tomato & Crab Pasta. Picture: Donal Skehan

Serves: 4 Time: 25 mins

Ingredients 300g spaghetti or linguine 3 tbsp olive oil 3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped 1 tsp dried chilli flakes 2 x 400g tins of chopped tomatoes 75ml white wine 150g cooked white crab meat 3 tbsp single cream Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon 1 heaped tbsp capers, drained and rinsed Good handful of flat-leaf parsley, chopped, to garnish Extra-virgin olive oil, to drizzle Sea salt

Method 1. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil over a high heat. Add the pasta and cook as instructed on the packet until al dente and then drain. 2. While the pasta is cooking, heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and chilli flakes and fry for about 2 minutes. Then add the tomatoes and wine and bring to a steady simmer. Cook for 10 minutes and then stir through the crab meat, cream, lemon zest, juice and capers. Allow the sauce to bubble away for 2-3 minutes and then tumble in the pasta. 3. Mix through until the pasta is coated and serve in generous mounds on warmed plates, garnishing with the parsley and a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil.

Donal Skehan’s simple summer desserts