Easter dishes: Paula McIntyre’s delicious lamb shoulder and oaty tartlets with chocolate and marshmallow

Easter Sunday lunch is most associated with eating roast lamb. It’s a divisive meat and people have many reasons for not eating it – they don’t like the smell of the fat, they don’t want to eat a cute, wee fluffy animal, it’s too dear… the list goes on. The reality is that lamb is one of the most natural meats you can eat, the animal you eat is months old and far from cute and if you experiment with less expensive cuts, it’s good value for money.

A slow cooked shoulder of lamb is a good way of breaking in the uninitiated. In the recipe here it’s slowly cooked with ale, aromatic vegetables, some honey, stock and seasonings. When the lamb is fork tender the juices are used in two ways. In the first place it’s thickened as an accompanying sauce.

One of my favourite ways to eat lamb is in a traditional hot pot where it cooked with a topping of thinly sliced potatoes. The juices from the lamb permeate through the spuds to create a delicious dish. Here potatoes are cooked in some of the rich cooking juices and then layered with fried aubergine and onion with tomatoes. The topping is golden and is a great accompaniment to the luscious, tasty meat.

For many Easter Sunday is also a time to celebrate the end of Lent with some chocolate eggs or a good rich dessert. Even if you didn’t abstain for 40 days the prospect of a bank holiday on Monday is a good excuse to splurge on a decadent pudding. The recipe here is for oaty tart cases filled with chocolate ganache and topped with a creamy, billowy marshmallow.

The tart cases are a mixture of oats, butter, sugar, flour, honey and bound with an egg yolk. Roll them in a ball and press into a buttered muffin tray before baking. They’re filled with a bitter chocolate ganache. This is simply hot cream and vanilla poured over chopped chocolate and stirred until glossy. It will act as a foil for the sweet marshmallow. Many recipes use gelatine for this confection but the one here is for egg white, sugar and honey whipped over a pan of simmering water. Use a good local honey as the floral scent will come through. If you have a blow torch give it glaze over the top and if not don’t worry.

Happy Easter!

Ale braised lamb shoulder with hot pot potatoes, aubergines and tomatoes

What you’ll need

1kg boneless lamb shoulder, tied or netted

2 tablespoons oil

Salt to season

2 onions, chopped

1 stick celery chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled

200ml pale ale

1 teaspoon honey

350ml beef stock

1 tablespoon tomato puree

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon cornflour, mixed with 3 tablespoons water

Method

Heat the oil in a casserole pot and add the lamb. Season and seal on all sides.

Add the onions, celery and garlic to the pan and get some colour on them. Add the tomato puree and cook for a minute. Add the ale, honey, stock, Worcestershire sauce and balsamic and bring to a simmer.

Place a lid on top and cook in a 180oC oven for about 2 and a half hours or until fork tender. Allow the lamb to rest wrapped in foil for half an hour. Take the remaining stock from the potatoes and heat up. Thicken with the cornflour. Slice the lamb and serve with the potatoes and sauce.

For the hot pot potatoes with aubergines and tomatoes

6 medium potatoes, cut into ½ cm slices

1 onion, sliced

1 aubergine, thinly sliced

2 large tomatoes, sliced

Oil for cooking

250ml of cooking juice from the lamb

Place the potatoes in a pan and cover with the cooking juices. Gently simmer until just cooked. Brush the aubergine slices with oil, season with salt and cook on a hot pan to colour. Fry the onion until golden.

Remove potatoes from the stock and arrange a third on the bottom of a buttered baking dish.

Arrange some aubergine and tomato on top with a scattering of onion. Add another layer of potato and remaining onion then top with a layer of aubergine, tomato and potato overlapping. Pour over the remaining stock and press down. Bake in a 180oC oven for 25 minutes.

Oatmeal tartlets with chocolate ganache and toasted marshmallow

What you’ll need

For the oat tartlets

75g oats

50g plain flour

75g soft brown sugar

50g butter

1 teaspoon honey

1 egg yolk

Method

Place the oats, flour and butter in a bowl and rub the butter until fully incorporated. Add the honey, egg yolk and sugar and mix to a dough.

Butter a 12 hole tart tin and set oven to 180oC.

Roll out a ball of the mixture, flatten it ( use damp hands for this) and press into the tin. Repeat with remaining mix.

Bake for 15 minutes or until crisp. Cool slightly and pop out of the tin with a knife.

For the chocolate ganache

100g chopped dark chocolate

100ml double cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Bring the cream and vanilla to the boil and pour over the chocolate. Stir until melted. Spoon into the cooled cups.

For the marshmallow

3 egg whites

150g castor sugar

5 teaspoons honey

Place egg whites, sugar and honey in a heat proof bowl and place over a saucepan of gently simmering water – make sure the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the surface of the bowl. Whisk with an electric whisk for about 7 minutes or until stiff. Place in a piping bag and pipe onto the chocolate. Glaze with a blowtorch.