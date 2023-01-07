Food, glorious, food: Shepherd’s pie with a difference and toasty gingerbread with rhubarb and custard
Paula McIntyre
The Christmas decorations are down, the temperature has slipped into suitably seasonal single figures and it’s time to embrace comfort food. From the end of September advertisers have encouraged us to splurge during the festive period and have our tables positively groaning with food. Now we are being chastised for the excess and commanded to adopt a “new year, new you” stance in response.