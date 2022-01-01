Get ready for a new day: Beef and lentil soup... Miso maple pork with udon noodles

New Year brings with it a sense of hope and new beginnings. Many of us will have made resolutions to cut back or cut out the things we enjoy in life. Even in the best of times, January can be a bleak month and depriving ourselves of a bit of joy is probably not an entirely sensible idea. Advertisers bombard us with “new year, new you” marketing campaigns encouraging us to give up meat or take up a new extreme form of exercise. While fresh challenges can of course be a good thing, it’s also important to keep smiling and maybe ease into the new exercise regime as the evenings also begin to stretch.