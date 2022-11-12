Go out on a lamb with chops and in season beetroot

Lamb is something we produce to perfection in this country and yet we tend to overlook it. It’s a completely natural meat that’s allowed to grow as nature intended, feeding on pasture and at one with the elements. Fermanagh lamb raised on lush pastures will taste differently to that of the Antrim hills, but each beautiful in their own way. Recently I was thinking of all the cuts of lamb I cook – slow roast shoulder, barbecued leg, braised neck, grilled loin and roast rump. But never good old-fashioned chops. I got into a discussion about this with a fellow cook and ended up with such a craving that I had to go out and buy some cutlets. They’re self-contained, require no preparation, are ready in minutes and can be eaten with your hands. They were so good and it’s beyond me why they have fallen out of favour.