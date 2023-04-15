Go straight to the sauces: Quick and tasty grilled beef, crispy mushroom and garlic mayonnaise salad

On a recent trip to a supermarket I made my way through the aisles taking sharp intakes of breath at the increased price of food. The mayonnaise I buy has gone up to £4 for a start.

Contrary to popular belief people who cook for a living do not eat lavishly at home. My fridge contains things like aforementioned mayonnaise, readymade hummus, pickles, cheese and salami. But the prices got me thinking surely it would be cheaper to make some of this myself.

Making your own mayonnaise isn’t just cheaper, it lets you control exactly what’s in it. A quick scan of the ingredients on the side of the jar reveals a good amount of sugar and salt. Hidden sugars and salts in readymade sauces and meals are contributing to our current health crisis. Making your own mayonnaise not only cuts down on additives but it tastes a lot better and is easier on your pocket.

It requires an egg yolk, some mustard, a little vinegar and oil. Don’t use expensive extra virgin olive oil in the recipe as it’s too strong. Use a light oil instead. Rather than light olive oil that comes from many different countries, I use a local rapeseed oil that I buy in five-litre containers making it even cheaper.

It also results in a deliciously golden mayonnaise, evocative of a proper French one rather than unnaturally pearly white like the jarred variety. When I was scrutinising my fridge I found some mushrooms close to their sell by date and coated them in some crumbs to fry, livening them up magnificently, and serve with grilled beef and garlic mayonnaise. A Gallic treat created from forgotten fridge foods.

Hummus is one of my go to foods when I need an instant hit. Usually I dip oat cakes or celery sticks into them for a snack. The hummus is nearly £3 for a small tub now and I did have a good talking to myself about not making it. A tin of chickpeas at around 40p will make nearly double the amount of hummus I normally buy.

For some reason I had a lot of garlic in the fridge and to increase its life span I roasted it in oil in their skins until golden, popped them out and placed in a jar covered with the cooking oil. To pep up the chickpeas I added some of the caramelised garlic with its cooking oil, toasted sesame seeds, some fried onions and a splash of water. A big saving and a lot tastier.

You can buy flatbreads already made in supermarkets but I’m always a bit suspicious of bread with a sell by date that stretches into years… I’ve added a quick recipe here using flour, buttermilk and a little oil. They’re rolled thinly and cooked on a hot pan and then brushed with a garlic and parsley oil. Hot fresh bread and the scent of slightly scorched flour being hit with zingy herby garlic compared to opening a vintage vac pac — no contest.

Grilled beef, crispy mushroom and garlic mayonnaise salad

What you’ll need

— 500g rump steak

— 250g mushrooms, halved

— 75g panko crumbs mixed with 15g finely grated parmesan

— 25g plain flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

— 1 egg whisked with 2 tablespoons milk

— 1 little gem lettuce

— 25g parmesan

— Oil for cooking

For the garlic mayonnaise

— 1 egg yolk, preferably free range

—1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

— 1 clove garlic, minced

— 1 teaspoon white wine or cider vinegar

— 150ml good local rapeseed oil or light vegetable oil

— Handful parsley, chopped

— Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place the egg yolk, mustard, garlic and vinegar in a blender jug or food processor. Blend then slowly add oil, while still blending until thick. Add the garlic to mix. Check seasoning.

Dip the mushrooms into the seasoned flour, then into the egg to coat and toss in the crumbs.

Cook the steak to your liking and while it rests heat some oil in a pan and cook the mushrooms until golden and crispy.

Break the lettuce into leaves and place on a platter. Slice the beef and arrange around the leaves and top with the crispy mushrooms. Drizzle over some of the dressing (the rest will keep in the fridge for a week) and grate the parmesan finely over the whole dish before serving.

Hummus with caramelised garlic and grilled flatbreads

What You’ll need

For the caramelised garlic

— 4 bulbs garlic, broken into cloves

— 100ml oil

— Few sprigs fresh thyme

Method

Take a small oven proof dish — the deeper the better and add the cloves. Cover with the oil, add the thyme and cover.

Bake in an oven for about 20 minutes or until the cloves are soft. Cool until you can handle them then pop the garlic out of the skin into a clean jam jar. Pour the oil over and seal.

For the Hummus

— 1 x 400g tin chickpeas

— 1 onion, finely chopped

— 1 tablespoon oil

— 2 teaspoons sesame seeds

— 4 cloves caramelized garlic plus 2 tablespoons of the oil

—Zest and juice of a lemon

— Splash of water

Method

Fry the onion in the oil until golden. Add the sesame seeds and cook until they pop.

Place in a blender with the drained chickpeas, garlic and oil, lemon juice and zest. Blend and then add water to loosen slightly. Blend to a smooth puree and check seasoning.

For the grilled flatbreads

— 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

— 50ml olive oil or good local rapeseed oil

— 1 clove garlic, finely minced

— 300g plain flour

— 1 and a half teaspoons baking powder

— ½ teaspoon salt

— 250ml buttermilk

— 25ml oil

Method

Mix the olive oil with the parsley and garlic and set aside.

Place the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and mix well. Make a well in the centre and add the buttermilk and oil. Mix to a smooth dough and divide into 4 pieces. Roll each into a ball then a thin circle.

Place on a hot frying pan and cook until bubbles appear. Flip over and cook for a minute on the other side. Brush with some of the parsley mixture and repeat with remaining dough and mixture. Cut into wedges and serve on the side of the hummus.