Herbs you plant refuse... Cooking with what you can grow at home 

Despite coming from a long line of women in my family who have been obsessed with it, the art of gardening is one that has eluded me. It seemed like a lot of hard work for an end result of some callouses, sore knees and maybe some blooming flowers. When it comes to herbs though I do make an exception. They’re low maintenance and I’ve been known to unceremoniously push them into the soil of a couple of planters I acquired from the local Men’s Shed. A splash of water in the evenings and they appear to be thriving. When you cut them to cook with, they grow back quickly. They’re the gift that keeps on giving. Throughout the winter the pots, except for a little thyme and sage, have been desolate but to my delight shoots are now beginning to sprout ready for another season.