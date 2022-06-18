Honey, I’m home! Paula McIntyre’s sweetly inspired recipes

Honey is a unique ingredient. Technically it never goes off – edible jars of this golden elixir have been found in ancient Egyptian tombs. It captures the essence of a place and the landscape it comes from. When you buy a locally produced honey, it won’t be cheap but it will be full of the flavour of the flora the bees fed off. The philosopher Pliny wrote, “Honey comes out of the air… At early dawn the leaves of trees are found bedewed with honey… Whether this is the perspiration of the sky or a sort of saliva of the stars, or the moisture of the air purging itself, nevertheless it brings with it the great pleasure of its heavenly nature. It is always of the best quality when it is stored in the best flowers”