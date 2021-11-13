How to get the best root vegetables and to get the best out of them

Braised duck leg with buttered white turnips

Paula McIntyre

There’s something comforting and yet magical about root vegetables. In a personal tribute to them the great chef Alain Ducasse said that “Everything that pushes up out of the earth I love. Everything under the earth, root vegetables, I love to cook”. These culinary delights rest in the darkness, saturated by all the nutrients from the soil until they feel ready to be exposed. Roots are a hardy bunch too – good gardeners would tell you that a parsnip’s only really ready to eat when it has experienced a hardy frost.