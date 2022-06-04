It’s a berry good time of year for these fruity recipes

The first of the local strawberries have arrived and now is the time to make the most of them. Their delicious sweetness is in stark contrast to the insipidness of those available off season. Blind taste them at Christmas and they have a taste profile no better than a sweet and sour turnip. Look at them like a friend who comes to stay from abroad – savour every limited moment while they’re here, say goodbye when they’re gone and look forward with anticipation to the next time you’re reunited.

While a bowl of strawberries anointed with cream is a classic way of serving them, there are a myriad of recipes that celebrate this perfect local fruit. French toast, also known as Pain Perdu has been around for centuries. The earliest reference to it in literature is in a collection of Latin recipes called “Apicius”. Pain Perdu, translates from the French as “lost bread” and is an ideal way of using up leftover, stale bread. Usually the bread is soaked in egg and milk and then fried. In the recipe here brioche bread, strawberries and custard are layered in a loaf tin and baked. The result is bread and berries quivering in custard. Serve with more strawberries and a generous dollop of cream.

Serendipitously late May signals the appearance of lacy, creamy elderflowers on the hedgerows. The citrusy fragrance of the flowers adds a zingy to the sweet new season berries. You can capture their essence for future months by making a simple elderflower cordial. Bottled, it will keep in the fridge for months but enjoy it now as a refreshing summer drink or in a Hugo cocktail. Muddle mint in a glass with the shaft of a wooden spoon add ice, elderflower cordial and a generous splash of sparkling white wine – a real crowd pleaser. Granita, literally meaning “little grains” is an icy confection of fruit flavoured ice shards. Here it’s made with elderflower cordial and served with cubes of strawberry jelly. Early summer captured in a dessert.

Strawberry Pain Perdu

What you’ll need

250g brioche

4 egg yolks

100g sugar

300ml double cream

200ml milk

150g strawberries, sliced

Method

Line a loaf tin with parchment paper and set the oven to 150oc.

Whisk the egg yolks with the sugar. Simmer the milk and cream and when hot pour over the egg mixture and whisk well.

Slice the bread and line the bottom with some. Scatter over some of the strawberries and spoon over some of the cream mixture. Arrange some bread on top with more berries and then cream. Repeat leaving a layer of bread on top.

Place loaf tin in a roasting tray and fill half way up with boiling water.

Place in oven and cook for about 35 minutes or until top is golden and it feels firm to touch. Cool at room temperature then chill. Remove from tin and slice. Serve with some more strawberries and cream.

Strawberry jelly with elderflower granita

What you’ll need

For the strawberry jelly

250g strawberries

150ml sparkling white wine or soda water

50g sugar

5 sheets gelatine

Method

Soak the gelatine in cold water for 10 minutes.

Chop the strawberries.

Cook the wine and sugar in a pan until the sugar has dissolved.

Add the gelatine and strawberries. Cool and blend the mixture. Pass through a sieve into a tray lined with cling. Chill until set. Cut into cubes.

For the elderflower cordial

15 elderflower heads, washed

1 litre boiling water

450g castor sugar

1 lemon, finely sliced

2 teaspoons citric acid

Place the sugar in a bowl and pour over the boiling water. Stir until the sugar has dissolved and then add the lemon and elderflower heads and stir well.

Add the citric acid and cover for 24 hours.

Strain through muslin and store in sterilised bottles.

For the elderflower granita

100g sugar

100ml water

Zest and juice 1 lemon

100ml elderflower cordial

350ml sparkling water

Cook the lemon and sugar until the sugar has dissolved.

Cool and add the lemon juice and zest. Mix the cordial with the water and mix into the sugar mixture. Place in a plastic tub in the freezer. After 2 hours, shave with a fork into crystals. Place back in the freezer and repeat this every hour for 3 hours.

Place cubes of the jelly in the bottom of a glass and top with the granita. Garnish with some elderflower heads.

