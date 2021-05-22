These dishes inspired by the Italian summer — Pollo Al Burro, Spice-Crusted Lamb with Basil, and Saltimbocca a la Romana — are simple to make and bursting with flavour

Some of my best culinary experiences have come from my travels in Italy and it’s hard not to be inspired by a nation that is so passionate about its regional recipes and produce. With summer sunshine just around the corner, I want to arm you with a selection of simple recipes that are ideal for al fresco eating inspired by the Italian summer.