‘It’s probably one of the best meals I’ve eaten in Italy’ — Donal Skehan shares delicious dishes inspired by his travels in the home of pasta
These dishes inspired by the Italian summer — Pollo Al Burro, Spice-Crusted Lamb with Basil, and Saltimbocca a la Romana — are simple to make and bursting with flavour
Donal Skehan
Some of my best culinary experiences have come from my travels in Italy and it’s hard not to be inspired by a nation that is so passionate about its regional recipes and produce. With summer sunshine just around the corner, I want to arm you with a selection of simple recipes that are ideal for al fresco eating inspired by the Italian summer.