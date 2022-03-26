Mother’s Day recipes: Paula McIntyre’s mum approved meals

Tomorrow is Mother’s Day, a tradition that started in the early twentieth century in America but has been celebrated for thousands of years. The Greeks honoured their mothers in the festival of Cybele and the Romans in Hilaria. In the UK, Ireland and Nigeria it falls on the fourth Sunday in Lent but in most of the rest of the world it happens on the second Sunday in May, including America where it originated in its modern form.

Thankfully it’s a custom that has stood the test of time and is the perfect opportunity to show our mums how much we care. When I was growing up this would have been a simple affair with a breakfast in bed comprising over cooked egg and burnt toast, served on a tray with a couple of daisies stuck in an egg cup and a homemade card on the side. Nowadays it has become a commercial mega opportunity with everyone expected to buy flowers, chocolates, customised cards, afternoon tea in a five-star hotel, jewellery… The reality is that most mothers would say having their brood around a table would be what they really wanted most.

You don’t have to have a lavish seven course tasting menu or 12 item afternoon tea either. A real crowd pleasing one pot dish is the French classic Poulet Grand Mere or grandmother’s chicken. A whole chicken is cut sauté style where the breast is cut in two and you have two drumsticks and two chicken thighs. It’s one of the first things you’re taught at cookery school — no waste and you have the carcass for stock. The chicken is fried, bacon, potatoes, celery, mushrooms, wine and stock added and gently simmered. It’s one of those delicious French dishes where all the ingredients work in perfect tandem. Our Gallic cousins do a pea side dish where they’re cooked with lettuce and baby onions and finished with crème fraiche. Here they’re done in a similar fashion but with rocket replacing little gem lettuce, for added pepperiness, and scallions in place of baby onions.

Chocolate is a pre-requisite for Mother’s Day and here it features in a chocolate fudge cake topped with some chocolate mousse. The cake is made in a bowl over simmering water is deliciously squidgy. Chocolate mousse for purists involves melting the chocolate, carefully adding egg yolks and then folding in whisked meringues. The recipe here is low maintenance using cream, mascarpone and chocolate. It’s the perfect foil for the rich cake. You could add a few raspberries for some fruitiness if you wish. Either way I think this is a meal anyone needing a bit of spoiling would approve of.

Poulet Grand Mere

What you’ll need

1 x 1.5kg chicken

2 tablespoons olive oil or good local rapeseed oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 slices dry streaky bacon, chopped

4 medium potatoes (Rooster are good here), peeled and cut into 3cm chunks

2 sticks celery, chopped

150g button mushrooms

100ml white wine

500ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped parsley to finish

Method

For this recipe you’ll need to prepare the chicken for sauté. Remove the breasts with a sharp knife and cut in half. Remove the legs and separate the thigh and drumstick. Alternatively ask a friendly butcher to do it for you or buy two thighs, two drumsticks and two skin on breasts.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Season the chicken with salt and place in the pan — breasts skin side down. Cook until golden on all sides — will take about 10 minutes.

Remove the chicken and set aside. Add the bacon and when golden add the mushrooms.

Cook until golden and add the celery, potatoes, wine and stock. Slip the chicken back in and cover either with a lid or some parchment paper.

Simmer for about 25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Check seasoning and add the parsley.

Chocolate fudge cakes with chocolate mousse

What you’ll need

For the chocolate fudge cakes

250g castor sugar

150g butter, chopped

75g cocoa powder

2 teaspoons instant coffee powder

2 eggs

75g plain flour

50g coarsely chopped nuts, almonds or hazelnuts work very well or a mixture

Method

Set oven to 160°C and line a square cake tin with parchment paper.

Place sugar, butter, cocoa and coffee in a heatproof bowl and set over simmering water. When butter has melted, allow to cool for 5 minutes (don’t panic if the mixture’s a bit grainy). Mix in the eggs one at a time. Sift the flour and mix in. Beat the mixture with a wooden spoon until glossy — about 2 minutes.

Spoon into cake tin and bake for 30 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool in tin for 10 minutes then cut into squares.

For the chocolate mousse

250g mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon icing sugar

200ml double cream

200g chopped dark chocolate

Bring 100ml of the cream to the boil and add the chocolate. Stir until melted and cool for 5 minutes. Whisk the remaining mascarpone and cream together to bring together then whisk in the chocolate mixture to a smooth mousse.

Spoon into a piping bag and pipe onto fudge cakes and serve.

