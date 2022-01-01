New Year taste sensations: Roast Vegetable Fajitas, Roast Cauliflower Curry, Winter Stew and more...

It is somewhat inevitable that our eating habits change into the new year, I mean I personally couldn’t possibly keep up with the amount of cheese, booze, finger food and roast meats the festive season demands. Despite the cliches, these crisp new year January days are an ideal time to set new habits and shift the focus towards eating, perhaps just a little more consciously. You don’t need to crack out the juicer, smoothie maker and start boiling pulses, my version of lighter winter eating certainly does not come from a place of lacking. Instead I want to share recipes that are vegetable forward, don’t skimp on fiery flavour and instead should be a welcome colourful path forward into a new year of eating.