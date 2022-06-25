Not your average salad

When my late aunt Aileen cooked for you there was always a choice – “salad or the pan”. It didn’t matter what time of year the options were always the same. Salad normally meant the classic Northern Ireland variety of lettuce, egg, tomato, ham, scallions, pickled beetroot and maybe a few hot new season potatoes if they were around.

Nowadays salads are much more adventurous affairs but the essence of them should remain the same – good, seasonal ingredients, simply dressed. Salads are also a good way of using up store cupboard essentials. Occasionally I’ll have a good cupboard clear out to take stock of what’s available. Bags of half opened pulses secured with clothes pegs are prolific. They’re a good source of protein and have a long shelf life. Pulses like lentils are the perfect soaker upper of flavours and form a major part of one of the salad recipes here. Lentils are cooked with garlic, onions and rosemary for a bit of oomph.

Purple cauliflower is now readily available and has a dramatically striking colour. If you steam or boil it, it tends to turn to a disappointing sludgy grey colour. Toss the florets in oil and roast instead as it will retain its vibrancy. Pomegranate molasses is one of those ingredients you might buy for one specific recipe and then forget about it. It has a delicious sharp and sweet stickiness that adds pep to salads, as a glaze for ham and poultry or with fried or grilled vegetables. Here it’s blended with walnuts and sumac, a citrusy herb, oil and vinegar. Some maple flamed feta adds a creamy finish for the salad. Serve on its own or with grilled meats and fish.

My other recipe is a riff on that old fashioned home spun salad. Ham comes in the form of ham hock that’s boiled until fork tender, shredded and pressed into a sausage shape and chilled. Comber Earlies are in season now for a limited time and here they’re served with a mustardy egg dressing with a base of home made salad cream. Ham, potatoes and eggs taken to another level.

According to the Spanish proverb, four people are needed to make a good salad – a spendthrift for oil, a miser for vinegar, a counsellor for salt and a madman to stir it all up. Let rip with your imagination and embrace all the great local summer produce in the shops now.

Lentil, purple cauliflower and grilled feta salad with sumac and roast walnut dressing

What you’ll need:

200g green or brown lentils

2 cloves garlic, peeled

1 small onion, peeled and quartered

Few sprigs rosemary

1 head purple cauliflower

2 tablespoons oil

200g feta cheese

1 dessertspoon honey or maple syrup

35g walnuts

2 teaspoons pomegranate molasses

75ml olive oil

25ml white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons sumac

Method:

Place the lentils in a pan and cover with cold water. Add the garlic, rosemary and onions and bring to a simmer. Cook until just cooked and drain. Remove the rosemary, mash up the garlic and allow to cool.

Remove the leaves from the cauliflower and cut out the tough stalks from the middle. Blanch in boiling salted water for a minute then drain and pat dry. Break the cauliflower into florets and toss in the two tablespoons of oil. Season with salt and place on a baking tray. Roast in a 200oc oven for about 10 minutes.

Toast the walnuts in the oven for 5 minutes and chop. Blend with the pomegranate molasses, olive oil, vinegar and sumac. Toss into the hot cauliflower with the lentils. Place on a platter.

Brush the feta with the maple and flame with a blow torch to scorch. Crumble over the cauliflower and garnish with blanched leaves. Dust with a little more sumac and serve.

Ham hock, Comber Earlies and soft egg salad with parsley salad cream

What you’ll need:

1 x ham hock

1 onion, peeled and quartered

1 stick celery roughly chopped

Few sprigs rosemary

Method:

Place the ham hock in a pot and cover with cold water. Add the vegetables and rosemary and bring to a simmer. Cover for about 3 hours, top up with water every now and then, or until fork tender. Remove the fat for the crackling and set aside. Remove the meat from the bone and place in a bowl with any of the cooking vegetables. Take a large sheet of cling and place on a board. Place ham hock meat in the middle and roll into a tight sausage. Chill overnight.

For the parsley salad cream:

2 egg yolks

3 tablespoons double cream

1 teaspoon English mustard

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

3 tablespoons rapeseed oil

Salt to taste

Handful finely chopped parsley leaves

Method:

Whisk the yolks, cream, mustard and vinegar in a bowl. Whisk together then slowly drizzle in the oil while you whisk. Fold in the parsley and season to taste.

To serve:

2 eggs boiled for 6 minutes, cooled, peeled and chopped

4 chopped scallions

500g scrubbed Comber Early potatoes

Few sprigs fresh parsley

Method:

Slice the potatoes and boil until just cooked. Drain and pat dry. Brush with oil and cook on a hot griddle pan to mark.

Fold the chopped eggs into the salad cream with the scallions.

Slice the ham hock and arrange on a platter with the potatoes. Spoon the dressing onto the potatoes and serve.

