Paula McIntyre enjoys the season of lamb with tasty Easter dinner

Traditionally an Easter feast would focus on a roast leg or shoulder of lamb served with seasonal vegetables and some mint sauce. It’s a perfectly lovely lunch but has the potential to be a bit on the pricey side. An alternative is to look at cheaper, often ignored, cuts of lamb. Neck of lamb fillets are now widely available. Often people will say they don’t like lamb because of the fat. This cut is perfectly lean making it more user friendly. Because it’s muscular, it’s best cooked low and slow. This is the cut that would classically have been used in Irish Stew.

When I was growing up there was a Greek restaurant in Portrush called the Dionysius. It was especially popular with students as it provided an authentic taste of the country at a very reasonable price. It closed in the late eighties but I can still vividly remember the stewed lamb and orzo pasta dish they served. In retrospect it was way beyond its time with food like this. A slow cooked cut like neck will flavour a dish beautifully without having to use lots of meat. In the recipe here I’ve taken inspiration from this Greek dish and added an Italian riff. The neck is gently cooked with wine, aromatic vegetables and pancetta and then finished with borlotti beans and orzo. A great way of making a little go a lot further. It mightn’t be a conventional roast but it is a refreshing change.

Baklava is a Turkish dessert made by baking layers of crisp filo pastry with chopped nuts and then drenching it with warm honey. The chocolate version here is a practical recipe to use up any excess pieces of egg that are floating around after tomorrow. Rather than layers, a selection of chopped nuts are combined with honey, chocolate and cinnamon and then wrapped in filo pastry in a cigar shape before being baked. When I was learning to cook in the eighties filo was very on trend. If food wasn’t nailed down I’d have wrapped it quicker than two shakes of a lambs tail. Like many things it’s gone slightly out of fashion but deserves a renaissance. You can buy it ready made in most supermarkets. Having it made it once, trust me this is a practical option. You can serve it warm with a cup of coffee but here I’ve added a recipe for a chocolate and coffee sauce to dip it in.

Slow cooked neck of lamb with wine, pancetta, borlotti beans and orzo

350g lamb neck fillet, halved

2 tablespoons oil

100g diced pancetta or dry cure bacon

2 onions, finely chopped

1 stick celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

200ml red wine

250ml passata

100ml beef stock

250g orzo pasta

1 tin borlotti beans, rinsed

Handful chopped parsley

Heat a tablespoon of the oil in a casserole until smoking. Season the lamb with salt and add to the pan. Seal off on all sides and remove and set aside. Add the remaining oil and pancetta. Cook gently until crisp then add the onion, celery and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes then add the wine, passata and stock. Return the lamb to the casserole and cover. Place in a 160oc oven and cook for about 2 hours or until lamb is fork tender. Cook the orzo according to instructions. Add the beans and check the seasoning. Rest the lamb then slice and add to the bean mixture with the parsley. Drain and mix in the pasta. Serve.

Chocolate Baklava with chocolate and coffee sauce

1 pack filo pastry

75g melted butter

250g chopped nuts ( I used a mixture of pistachio, walnut and almond)

125ml honey

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

125g chopped dark chocolate

Mix the nuts, honey, cinnamon and chocolate together.

Remove filo from package and place a leaf on a surface. Cover the rest of the pastry with a teatowel as it will dry out very quickly and become brittle. Brush with butter and then place another piece of filo on top and brush it.

Cut into four pieces. Place about a tablespoon of the nut mixture in the middle in a cylindrical shape. Fold the pastry over and brush the folds with butter and roll into a cigar shape. Repeat with remaining pastry and mixture. Place on a tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in a 180oc oven for about 15 minutes or until golden and crisp.

Chocolate coffee sauce

100ml strong coffee

50g dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

150g chopped Fairtrade dark chocolate

Simmer the coffee, sugar and vanilla until the sugar has dissolved. Add the chocolate, remove from heat and stir until melted.

Serve on the side to dip in the baklava.

