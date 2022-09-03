Paula McIntyre gets yummy plummy with savoury lamb dish and upside down cake

Ask any chef or cook what their favourite season is and most of them, myself included, will say autumn. Produce is in abundance, both cultivated and wild. It’s the time of year that most days a bag will be hanging from my front door with some home grown gifts from someone’s garden . Recently this has included celery, onions, plums and leeks. Celery often gets overlooked and is used as an addition to recipes rather than the star. It’s the Andrew Ridgely of the vegetable world.

When you get home grown celery it will have a plume of leaves. Celery leaves are lovely as a garnish when lightly dressed or added to dishes at the end for some zing. In the recipe here celery and rice come together in a rice salad, with equal billing. The stalks are sliced and fried with aromatics before being tossed in cooked rice with their leaves and some lime and coriander. This versatile salad will go perfectly with grilled chicken, beef or fish. Here I’ve paired it with lamb cooked with an Asian plum barbecue sauce. To preserve the plums I was gifted I went down the usual jam route for some, poached some in a sugar syrup with some marmalade gin popped in and made the rest into this savoury sauce. It has sweet and sour notes and a delicious partner for the lamb. Lamb neck is still relatively cheap and a little goes a long way. Here i’ts marinated and then roasted with the plum sauce to go with the rice salad. Sticky, fruity lamb with a fragrant celery salad – the perfect celebration of early autumnal food.

Any of the plums that weren’t preserved were made into my other recipe this week – a plum upside down cake. Upside down cakes, that bastion of 1970’s desserts, have been having a resurgence lately and deservedly so. What’s not to love about plums slipped into a buttery, sugary tin, topped with fluffy sponge and baked. Flip it over to reveal perfectly cooked fruit with a glistening sugary top. Superb on its own, but better with a dollop of cream.

Neck of lamb with Asian plum barbecue sauce and celery and rice salad

750g neck of lamb fillet

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sherry or cider vinegar

2 teaspoons brown sugar

Mix the oils, vinegar and sugar in a bowl and add the neck fillets. Toss around to coat thoroughly and then cover and marinate in the fridge for a couple of hours.

Heat a grill pan or frying pan until smoking. Add the lamb fillet. Sear on both sides. Place in a roasting dish and cover with some of the Asian plum sauce. Cover with foil and bake in a 180oc oven for about an hour or until fork tender. Rest before slicing.

Asian plum barbecue sauce

1 onion, chopped

25g grated root ginger

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

250g plums, stones removed and chopped

Juice and zest 1 orange

100g soft brown sugar

125ml cider or sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 star anise

Cook the onion and ginger in the oil until soft and golden. Add the plums and cook until they start to soften. Add the orange juice and zest, sugar, vinegar, honey, soy and star anise and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove star anise and blend the mixture to a smooth sauce. Pass through a sieve. Any leftover can be placed in clean jars and stored in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

Celery and rice salad

200g basmati rice

2 stalks celery plus leaves

10g grated root ginger

2 tablespoons oil

4 scallions, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Juice and zest 1 lime

Handful fresh coriander chopped

Boil the rice in salted water until soft and drain well. Place in a bowl.

Cut the celery stalks on a bias as finely as you can. Chop the leaves and set aside.

Heat the oil in a frying pan or wok until smoking hot and add the celery, onion and ginger. Cook for about 2 minutes then season with the soy and add to the rice with the scallions and coriander.

Slice the lamb and spoon onto the rice salad. Add a little more of the sauce.

Plum upside down pudding

8 Victoria plums

150g soft butter

90g soft brown sugar

165g self raising flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

90g castor sugar

2 eggs

125ml whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Melt 50g of the butter. Line a 23 cm cake tin with parchment paper and brush the butter over the bottom. Sprinkle the brown sugar over the bottom evenly. Cut the plums in half and remove the stone. Place cut side down into the cake tin.

Beat the rest of the butter with the castor sugar until pale and fluffy.

Add the eggs one at a time. Mix in the flour and baking powder and finally the milk and vanilla to a smooth batter. Spoon onto the plums and level off the top. Bake in a preheated 180oc oven for about 45 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean. Cool in the tin for about 20 minutes then place a plate on top and flip over. Remove parchment paper and serve with cream or ice cream.