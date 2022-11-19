Paula McIntyre has mush-room for meal suggestions: tasty stuffed mushrooms and pasta with mushroom ragu

Mushrooms are a divisive ingredient. They’re an ingredient that I went from absolutely loathing as a child to loving as an adult. When you fry them in hot oil with a little butter until golden, they are really delicious. On the other side of the spectrum, they can be slimy, grey and thoroughly unpleasant. The breakfast offering at many airports and canteens will often contain a dish of precooked mushrooms that can look like a slug’s graveyard.

There are a few key points to successful mushroom cookery. Firstly, for regular white cap, chestnut and Portobello varieties you don’t need to wash them, merely wipe them with some kitchen paper. Get a pan smoking hot, add some oil and then your mushrooms. Don’t over crowd the pan and dot a small amount of butter around. Cook until golden. Some good flavour additions are a splash of dry sherry, Worcestershire sauce, tarragon, mustard, or the classic garlic.

Stuffed mushrooms are a classic dish that have managed to transcend trends. They’re something I remember on restaurant menus in the 1970’s and are still popular today. Often, they were filled with cream cheese, breaded and deep fried. In the recipe here large chestnut mushrooms or mini Portobellos are filled with a creamy leek, herb and cheese mixture and baked until golden and bubbling. They could be served on their own with some dressed leaves or as an accompaniment to grilled meats.

Over the years I’ve watched with dismay as vegetarian friends have ploughed through various crimes against mushrooms. Overcooked risotto with flaccid, grey mushrooms or pasta with sauce that looked like watery putty, have been order of the day. Often mushrooms, because of their almost meaty qualities, are a go to ingredient for chefs cooking for vegetarians. Sadly, often they don’t put in the effort to make them look and taste good.

Mushrooms are great soaker upper of flavours. To cut back on meat I’ve added a recipe for mushroom ragu. You start with a sofrito of slowly cooked celery, carrot, onion and garlic, as you would with a traditional meat ragu and then add fried chopped mushrooms, wine, stock, passata and a real flavour bomb. Dried porcini mushrooms are readily available now and when rehydrated in boiling water, add a rich umami to sauces and stews. Allow this to simmer for about 45 minutes and you end up with a rich, mahogany like stew. You can do, like I’ve done here, toss it in some pasta and finish with cheese and basil and some of the cooking liquor from the pasta. Alternatively, you could use it with baked potatoes, layer it up with lasagne sheets and cheese sauce or make it into cottage pie. The possibilities are endless. Make a good batch of this and freeze for future use.

Garlic and herb stuffed mushrooms

What you’ll need:

12 large chestnut mushrooms or mini-Portobello mushrooms

125g leeks, split, washed and chopped

1 stick celery, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

25g butter

150ml double cream

1 tablespoon chopped rosemary

Handful chopped parsley

2 tablespoons chopped basil

50g grated cheddar or parmesan

Method:

Remove the stalk from the mushrooms and chop.

Place mushrooms on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Cook the celery and leeks in the butter until soft. Add the chopped mushroom stalks and garlic and cook for a minute. Add the cream and simmer until thickened. Add the herbs, salt and pepper to taste and half the cheese. Spoon into the mushroom cavities and top with remaining cheese. Place in a pre-heated 190oc oven for about 20 minutes or until golden on top.

Pasta with mushroom ragu

Pasta with mushroom ragu

What you’ll need:

2 onions, chopped

2 celery, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, finely diced

50g butter

2 tablespoons oil

500g mushrooms, chopped finely

10g dried porcini mushrooms soaked in 200ml boiling water

200ml red wine

25ml balsamic vinegar

400ml passata

Method:

Heat the butter in a large saucepan and add the onions, celery, garlic and carrot. Cook gently for about 15 minutes or until vegetables are soft.

Heat the oil in a separate large pan until smoking hot and add the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for 5 minutes then add to the vegetable mixture. Chop the soaked porcini mushroom and add with the soaking liquor into the pan. Add the red wine and balsamic and cook for 5 minutes. Add the passata and simmer for about 45 minutes or until thick. Check seasoning.

350g dried pasta

50g grated parmesan

Handful basil leaves

Cook the pasta until done in salted water. Drain and add to half the ragu. Add a little of the pasta water to loosen the sauce and toss around with half the parmesan for a minute. Serve topped with basil leaves and remaining parmesan on top.