Paula McIntyre’s bonfire beauties: chicken paillard with Carlin peas and parkin with pears and raisins

There are some dates that immediately stir up memories whether it’s marking a first date, a holiday or an anniversary. The fifth of November always takes me back to living in the north of England where celebrating Guy Fawkes Night was significant in the calendar. There are many foods associated with this day — bonfire toffee redolent of treacle, potatoes wrapped in foil and buried in the embers of the fire and of course, the obligatory toffee apples

One lesser known tradition is the eating of Carlin peas. I first came across them on one of my many trips to the market in the Lancashire town of Bury. This is an old market, dating back to 1444, but by no means trendy and is fully supported by the local community. Among the stalls was one selling these peas – braised in stock and liberally sprinkled with malt vinegar. The peas themselves, also known as maple, pigeon or black badger are like small black chickpeas and have a great flavour in their own right. You won’t find them in shops here but can order on line direct from the grower, Hodmedod’s in England.

They’re a food steeped in tradition with associations with Bonfire night and Easter Sunday. Some people were known to keep a carlin pea in their shoe for the duration of lent as a penance. To celebrate the end of this torture they were eaten on Easter Sunday. If you source these peas the recipe here is for a warm salad of them with leeks and sharp vinaigrette and some grilled chicken. The chicken is grilled and topped with a crispy skin crackling with parsley. Many people, myself included, love the skin of a roasted chicken and here it’s roasted between parchment paper until crisp. You could substitute black eyed peas or chickpeas instead but the Carlin peas are worth sussing out.

Parkin is another classic dish from the north of England served at this time of year. It’s a sticky ginger cake with treacle and oats. In the recipe here I’ve added some raisins to the mix and topped it off with a sprinkling of chopped pears. If you had other dried fruit you could add it to the mix and top with chopped apples or even plums. Either way a slice with something hot is a great way to liven up a dull day.

Grilled paillard of chicken with warm Carlin pea and leek salad and crispy crackling

What you’ll need

​

For the grilled paillard and crispy crackling

4 chicken breasts with skin on (ask your butcher)

1 teaspoon good quality dried oregano

1 teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil or local rapeseed oil

Handful chopped parsley

​

Method

Remove skin from breasts and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Stretch it out and season with a little salt. Place another sheet of parchment on top and then another baking tray. Bake in a 180°c oven for about 40 minutes or until the skin is crisp and golden. Cool and chop finely with the parsley.

Place the chicken on a board and cut in half lengthwise but not quite through. Open up and place on a board. Top with cling and batter with a rolling pin to flatten. Repeat with remaining breasts and brush with oil and season with the salt and oregano. Place on a hot griddle pan and cook two at a time for about 3 minutes each side or until cooked through. Season with the pepper. Rest before serving with the warm pea salad.

​

For the warm Carlin pea and leek salad

200g Carlin peas (substitute black eyed peas or chickpeas)

1 onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 stick celery ,finely chopped

1 litre vegetable stock

75ml olive oil or good local rapeseed oil

35ml balsamic vinegar

1 leek, split, washed and chopped

​

Method

Soak the peas overnight in cold water.

Cook the onion, celery and garlic in 2 tablespoons of the oil until soft and golden. Drain the peas and add to the pan with the stock. Simmer until peas are cooked.

Drain the peas but retain 100ml of the cooking liquor. Cook the leeks in another 2 tablespoons of the oil until soft and add the cooking liquor. Cook for 5 minutes and add to the peas with the remaining oil and vinegar. Check seasoning.

Parkin with pears and raisins

What you’ll need

100g butter

100g treacle

200g golden syrup

100g dark brown sugar

200g self raising flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 teaspoons chopped crystallised ginger

100g porridge oats

1 egg whisked with 50ml milk

35g raisins

2 pears, peeled, quartered, cored and chopped

​

Method

Melt the butter, treacle, syrup and sugar in a pan. Cool.

Whisk in the egg and milk and then the dry ingredients. Mix in the raisins. Spoon into a loaf tin or square tin lined with parchment paper. Scatter the pears over the surface.

Bake in a 150°C preheated oven for about 45 minutes or until an inserted skewer comes out clean.

Cool and cut in squares.