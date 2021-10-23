Paula McIntyre’s frightfully good fare

When I was growing up Halloween meant ducking for apples, carving a lantern out of a turnip and getting a slice of apple tart that with any luck had a five pence coin in it. As a youngster in Aghadowey in the 1980s we had green fingered Yorkshire neighbours who grew their own vegetables, and I can still recall fondly my first sight of a pumpkin as it sprouted through the nutrient rich soil in their back garden. I marvelled at the spectacle of this massive orange orb that I’d previously only seen in Cinderella picture books. And they were also way ahead of the notion of no waste as after they carved it into a lantern it was then used to make delicious pumpkin soup.