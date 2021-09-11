Paula McIntyre’s pick of new season produce

Early autumn brings with it an abundance of produce. Having had the benefit of sunshine and warm steamy rain, the last of the summer tomatoes are bursting with flavour. Hedgerows are heavy with blackberries, rosehips, rowan berries and green elderberries. Rosehip syrup was a staple in school dinners where a memorable blob of it was placed in the middle of rice pudding. You can make your own by chopping and boiling the hips with water until soft, then straining through muslin and boiling the juice with sugar. It has a lovely sweet, sour tang and is a great source of vitamin C. Rowan berries are particularly copious this year, in a sign of harsh winter to come. They can be made into a jelly and served with roast lamb or game.