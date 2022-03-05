Paula McIntyre’s trip down Italian Memory Lane

Experiencing the food and culture of Italy has been a lifetime joy for me. When I was eight years old family friends moved to Edinburgh and it was there, at that tender age, that I discovered the long established delicatessen Valvona and Crolla and a whole new world of food. The memory of being handed a slice of parma ham from a whole joint, will live long and vividly in my mind’s eye. The rich, salty meat was a revelation to my unrefined childish palate. The sights of whole barrels of parmesan cheese, some bigger than me at that time, the glistening verdant bottles of olive oil and the lemons made me determined to visit this exotic country at the very first chance I got.