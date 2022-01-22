Peel good factor recipes: Spiced lemon roast chicken and blood orange and almond cake

Whilst the end of January can often be a bit cold and dull this time of year also heralds the start of the citrus season. The promise of a little colour and tasty treats around the corner when we need it most. A good greengrocer will now stock lemons as big as your fist, sharp Seville oranges for marmalade and incomparable glorious blood oranges. On the outside these sanguine fruits look the same as their counterparts but the skin belies a dramatic ruby red flesh. Depending on the variety the blood reference could be anything from red mottled segments through to full blown crimson. They have a sweet and slightly lip-puckeringly sour combination of flavours and are good to eat on their own or squeeze the juice into something sparkly for an eye-catching and delicious drink.