Pizza-to-perfection recipe: Tried and tested Italian techniques to create that dream dough and sauce

Most of my summer has been spent trying to perfect my dream pizza dough. If you’ve had a really good one, you know what I’m talking about: thin base with puffy charred crusts, only a small amount of really good tomato sauce and proper mozzarella cheese. Done right, it’s a lesson in simplicity and quality ingredients.

But achieving it at home as a pizza novice takes time, practice and a whole lot of patience. Over the years, I’ve cooked many different styles of pizza, all decent, but certainly not close to what the pros turn out. Determined to right this wrong, last year we got a pizza oven from ilforno.ie and little did I know the rabbit hole I was about to go down. From the wood required (I use ash-kiln-dried from mulch.ie), achieving and maintaining the right temperature to cook the pies and then of course the actual recipe for dough.

I was on the hunt for a recipe that was easy to make, gave great results but could be made the same day if required. On a trip to Italy in May, I found it. Late in the evening at a party in the majestic hills of Tuscany, pizzas began being passed out. Guests devoured the hot pies and having had a drink or two, I decided I needed the recipe from whoever was making them.

Deep in the back of the venue Alessio JM Da Prato, who runs Toscana Saporita Cookery School, shared his pizza know-how and I left with a full belly and all the confidence required to go home and nail the perfect pizza. The recipe I share with you this weekend is based on Alessio’s, though slightly adapted. His dough works to about an 80pc hydration, meaning the dough is slightly more stretchy and sticky than a typical dough, but it’s this level of hydration that will give you light and airy crusts. If you don’t have a pizza oven, I’ve also provided instructions for cooking the pizza in a home oven.

If you don’t want to eat all the pizzas, you can also freeze the bases really easily by putting them in a hot pan, spreading with sauce and cooking for a few minutes until the base is light golden. Then slide onto a board and cool before wrapping in foil and freezing.

Go forth and make pizza!

Pizza base

Makes: 12 pizzas Total time: 1 hour 30 mins plus rising and fermentation

Ingredients

800ml water

5g active dry yeast

600g tipo 00 flour

350g semi wholemeal flour

50g rye flour

22g salt

Semolina flour, for dusting For the toppings:

180g pepperoni

250g grated mozzarella

2 x 125g buffalo mozzarella balls, roughly torn and squeezed of excess moisture

Method

1. Weigh out 700ml of the water and warm to 25C/77F. Pour it into a large mixing bowl and sprinkle with active dry yeast and stir to combine.

2. In a stand mixer with a dough hook, add the flours. Pour in the water and yeast mixture and mix on high to knead for 8 minutes until smooth and elastic. You can do this by hand if you are feeling vigorous!

3. Turn the dough out into a well-oiled bowl, cover and rest for 40 minutes.

4. Warm the remaining 100ml of water to 25C/78F with the 22g of salt. Add this to the rested dough and knead together until smooth. Form into a ball and leave covered again for 4-5 hours in a warm place with a temperature of 25-30C/77-86F, this is the bulk of the fermentation time.

5. During the first 2 hours of bulk fermentation, give the dough a stretch and fold every half hour. You will notice the dough changes during the turns in the first hour fermenting. At first, the dough will feel dense and heavy and once you get to the last turn of the dough it will look smoother, softer and aerated. You will see a 20/30pc increase in volume and more air bubbles will form along the sides of your container.

6. Tip the dough onto a clean, smooth work surface (you can use a dough scraper to help it out of the bowl). Lightly flour the surface of the dough and cut the dough into 220/250g dough balls, using a bench knife if you have one. Shape each piece of dough into a smooth ball using your hands (and your bench knife).

7. Oil a large baking sheet or two and put your dough balls onto it, giving them space to grow, and cover with a large piece of oiled cling film. Let the dough rise in a warm place for two hours or until doubled in size.

8. Preheat the oven as hot as it will go.

9. Flour a work surface with semolina flour and gently spread each piece of dough into a large circle.

10. Heat a large heavy based (cast iron) pan on the hob until smoking. Transfer your dough to the pan and spread with tomato sauce (see below), scatter with the cheeses and the pepperoni then transfer to the oven for 5-8 minutes. Alternatively, cook in a hot wood-fired pizza oven.

11. Once cooked, put onto a board and drizzle with the spiced honey (see below) and eat while you cook the next pizza!

Tomato Marinara Sauce

Ingredients

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, finely sliced

700g jar passata

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Heat the oil and garlic in a deep pan and add the passata.

2. Season with salt and pepper and allow to bubble until it has thickened and reduced.

3. The sauce will keep in the fridge for 5-7 days in a sealed container.

Spiced Honey Drizzle

Ingredients

75g runny honey

Pinch chilli flakes

2tsp cider vinegar

Method

1. Place the honey in a small saucepan with the chilli flakes and vinegar.

2. Bring to a low simmer over a medium heat.

3. Remove from the heat and allow to cool while the chilli flakes infuse with the honey.

4. Pour into a jar and use it to drizzle on your pizza.