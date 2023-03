When you cook for a living, people imagine that every meal in your house is a lavish affair with multiple, luxurious courses and in my case, each one, bathed in butter. While not exactly svelte, if I ate the amount of butter I cook with I’d need a forklift to get anywhere. The reality in my house is fairly run of the mill. When you cook all day, the last thing you want to do is be strapped to the kitchen when you get home.