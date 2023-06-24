Recipes: Summer’s sensations with mackerel and broad beans and rhubarb trifle

Someone asked me recently “what do you do to relax?” and I had to think for a while. It’s easy to be consumed with work sometimes and not give yourself time to completely shut off. My answer was twofold – sea fishing and sea swimming. It’s now been proven that being beside the ocean is good for your mental and physical health.

Jumping into the icy Atlantic is a good way to switch off, you’re completely at one with the elements and your mind and body are focused on staying afloat and not freezing. Similarly fishing requires you to concentrate on one task – the catch.

There are many leisure fishing boats dotted around our coast from Portavogie to Portrush that will provide you with rods and bait for a fish catching expedition.

Last Friday night, after an exceptionally busy week, my brother and I headed off in the Causeway Lass boat, based in Portrush harbour, with mackerel in mind. Three hours later we had a pretty decent catch of the oily fish, some pollack and a couple of whiting.

There is nothing to beat mackerel that’s been grilled within hours of being caught. Serve it simply with some buttered wheaten bread and a good dousing of fresh lemon.

You can take the fillets off the fish or open it up into a butterfly of the whole fish. Your fishmonger will do this or if you want to have a go make an incision at the end of the head until you hit the bone then sweep round the fish to release the fillet. Repeat on the other side and then remove the bone. Take out the pin bones and remove any cartilage at the side, keeping the tail intact.

In the recipe here I’ve given it a touch of Cuba with some cumin, lime and chilli. It cooks quickly and just needs finished with a squeeze of lime juice. Broad beans are coming into season now. Pod them, boil them and add to a salad of scallions, lime, oil, avocado and some seasoning. When I worked in high end kitchens we had to pop the cooked broad beans out of their skins – an onerous and frankly unnecessary task. The beans look greener but l suspect life may be too short…

Summer rhubarb is still available and great to be poached and served with ice-cream or, as in the recipe here, in a trifle. The rhubarb is poached gently in a syrup of oranges and grenadine, which will help heighten the colour.

The juice from the poaching liquor is set into a jelly – in my book a trifle is not a trifle unless there’s a jelly element. Top with cream and finely grate over some pistachio. A quintessentially summer pudding.

Cuban style grilled butterflied mackerel with broad bean and avocado salad

What you’ll need

4 large mackerel butterflies

2 teaspoons cumin seeds or 1 teaspoon ground cumin

Zest of 2 limes (keep juice to finish fish and dress salad)

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon freshly milled black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Method

Mix the cumin, lime zest, paprika, oil, pepper and salt on a baking tray. Rub all over the mackerel evenly. Heat a barbecue or grill pan until hot and add the fish, skin side down. Cook for 2 minutes then flip over and cook for a further 2 minutes. Place on a tray, squeeze over half a lime and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

For the broad bean and avocado salad

250g broad beans

2 avocados

1 bunch scallions, finely chopped

15ml white wine or white balsamic vinegar

Juice for one and a half limes

1 teaspoon castor sugar

100ml olive oil or good rapeseed oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Handful coriander, chopped

Whisk the vinegar, lime juice, sugar and oil together. Season with salt and pepper. Cut the avocado in half, remove stone and peel. Cut into 2cm dice and toss into the dressing with the scallions and broad beans. Roughly chop the coriander and toss in.

Serve the mackerel on the side.

Summer Rhubarb Trifle

What you’ll need

For the poached rhubarb

4 stalks rhubarb

2 tablespoons grenadine

Juice and zest 2 oranges

100g castor sugar

150ml water

Method

Simmer the grenadine, water, orange juice and zest and sugar until sugar has dissolved.

Chop the rhubarb and add to the pan. Cover with parchment paper and simmer gently for 5 minutes. Turn off the heat and cool in the syrup.

For the jelly

250ml juice from rhubarb

3 sheets gelatine

Soak the gelatine for 10 minutes in cold water. Strain the liquid and bring to a simmer. Squeeze water from gelatine and add. Remove from heat Pour into moulds or a tray lined with cling film. Chill until set.

For the custard

3 egg yolks

75g castor sugar

10g plain flour

15g cornflour

250ml wholemilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whisk the yolks, sugar, corn flour and plain flour together. Scald the milk and vanilla and pour over yolk mixture and whisk. Return to pan and cook gently until thick, stirring all the time. Pour into a bowl and cover the surface with cling. Cool and chill.

To serve

250ml double cream, whisked

8 boudoir biscuits

Pistachios to grate

To assemble, take 4 trifle bowls or cocktail glasses.

Break up half the biscuits and place in bowls.

Add half the rhubarb.

Spread over half the custard and some diced jelly then repeat. Pipe the top with cream and grate pistachio over half. Top the remaining half with jelly. Serve. Any remaining rhubarb syrup can be used for cocktails or to add to sparkling wine.