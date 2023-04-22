Scaling new delights: Paula McIntyre’s crispy monkfish and wedges and spaghetti with smoked anchovies

The “Irish Paradox” used to be a phrase applied to our consumption of fish here. Despite living on an island, surrounded by water, most of our catch was exported. There has been a sea change in the past few years with visitors expecting fresh seafood when they come here and also locals embracing our rich ocean treasures.

Often people will say to me they don’t like fish because it smells fishy. When fish has an odour it means it has deteriorated. Sparklingly fresh fish is odourless. Source your fish from one of our few fishmongers or from the vans located around the coast.

When I started cooking, commercial fishing boats were still coming into Portrush harbour. Monkfish, also known as angler fish, was considered so ugly it was either thrown back into the sea or used for bait. It has an odd shaped, oversized head with offset eyes and to be fair it’s not going to win any seafood beauty pageants.

However, the tail belies a translucent pearly white flesh. Monkfish is one of the easiest to fillet as it has one bone down the middle. If you are a bit squeamish about bones it’s also ideal.

Fish and chips is a much loved dish in this country. For me it’s perfect eaten at the seaside, from paper with lots of salt and vinegar. Monkfish because of its meaty nature makes it ideal to be battered and deep fried. If you don’t have a deep fat fryer use a high sided saucepan and invest in a thermometer probe to check the temperature.

I add a splash of vodka to my batter as the alcohol dissolves some of the gluten proteins in the flour so the crust doesn’t get tough. Some cornflour in the mix also adds a lightness. Rather than chips I boil potato wedges, with the skin on, and then dry them and fry in a pan until crisp and golden.

Smoked anchovies are a flavour revelation that are now readily available. Add them to a proper Caesar dressing for a smoky note, insert small pieces into the slashes on a leg of lamb with garlic and rosemary before roasting or use as a flavouring to pep up butter sauces or sharp citrusy dressings. In the recipe here the anchovies are added to a buttery, garlic and lemon sauce to toss spaghetti in.

It’s a great go to if you don’t have much food in the fridge or time on your hands. The whole dish is ready in about 10 minutes or as long as it takes the pasta to cook. Just because something has few ingredients and is relatively simple doesn’t mean it misses out on taste.

This dish is packed with umami – rip up some bread, pour yourself a glass of cold Sicilian wine, shut your eyes and transport yourself to the hot Latin sunshine…

Crispy monkfish and wedges

What you’ll need

— 500g monkfish fillets, trimmed of skin and cut into 4cm long pieces

— 100g plain flour seasoned with ¼ teaspoon each turmeric, blackpepper and smoked paprika

—Oil for cooking

For the batter

— 175g plain flour

— 50g cornflour

— 250ml cold lager or sparkling water

— 50ml vodka

— ½ teaspoon salt

Method

Whisk the flour and cornflour and then whisk in the lager, vodka and salt.

Heat a thumb length of oil in a saucepan or set your deep fat fryer to 180oC. Either check oil with a probe or add a little batter to see if it sizzles.

Toss the monkfish in the seasoned flour then into the batter.. Add to the oil in batches (keep warm in the oven) and cook for about 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Drain on kitchen paper. Season with sea salt.

For the wedges

— 4 medium potatoes (Maris Piper or Roosters are great), scrubbed

— Oil for cooking

Cut the potatoes in half and then each half into 4 wedges. Cook in simmering water until just done. Drain and then pat dry on kitchen paper. Cover a large pan with oil and when hot add the wedges. Cook until golden on both sides. Drain on kitchen paper and serve with the monkfish.

Spaghetti with smoked anchovies, lemon and parmesan

What you’ll need

— 300g dried spaghetti

— 100g butter

— 2 cloves garlic

— Zest and juice 2 lemons

— 2 smoked anchovies, finely chopped

— 35g grated parmesan

— Chopped parsley

Method

Place the spaghetti in boiling salted water and when 2 minutes from being ready start the sauce.

Melt the butter in a pan and when foaming add the garlic. Cook gently until golden then add the lemon zest and juice. Add the anchovies. Add a couple of tablespoons of the pasta water to the pan and then drain the pasta and toss well. Add most of the parmesan and parsley and toss again. Spoon into bowls and toss with remaining parmesan.