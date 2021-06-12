Seafood and eat it — Donal Skehan’s lobster rolls, Blood Mary oysters and Dublin Bay prawn boil

Make the most of Ireland’s outstanding shellfish bounty with three delicious, easy-to-make recipes

I have been travelling around Ireland over the past four weeks, filming a new series that showcases some of our most beautiful food spots. Ireland, regardless of the hardships of the past year, is still raring to go and most of us are opting to holiday at home. Not only are we spoiled with spectacular scenery, but one thing that continues to wow me as I rediscover the country after years living abroad, is the unbelievable quality of our produce and, in particular, the fresh seafood .