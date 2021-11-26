Seasonal sides: The perfect accompaniment for all Christmas tastes

Baked Cauliflower with Cheddar, Mustard and Onions

What you’ll need

Cauliflower 1kg, large, whole

Onions 2, medium

Olive oil 3 tablespoons

Double cream 350ml

Grain mustard 1 tablespoon

Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons

Cheddar, grated 100g

Method

Trim the cauliflower, cutting off any dry or bruised stems. Leave any small, pointed leaves that are in good condition in place. Pour enough water into a large, deep saucepan to come halfway up the sides, lower in the cauliflower, then cover with a lid. Leave to steam for 15 minutes, then remove from the heat.

While the cauliflower steams, peel and thinly slice the onions. Set the oven at 200°C. Pour the olive oil into a shallow pan and place over a moderate heat, add the onions and let them cook till soft and translucent. Let them colour a little – they should be pale gold – then stir in the cream, a little salt and pepper and the mustards.

Stir the cheese into the cream and onions. Remove the cauliflower carefully from its water, then place it in the centre of a baking dish or roasting tin. Spoon the cream and onion sauce around and over the top of the cauliflower and bake for 20 minutes till pale gold in colour.

Recipe courtesy of A Cook’s Book by Nigel Slater, HarperCollins, £30. Available now

Brussels Sprout and Parmesan Salad with Lemon Dressing

Serves 4 as a side

What you’ll need

700g small brussels sprouts, trimmed, 500g left whole and 200g thinly shaved on a mandolin or by hand

120ml olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

60ml lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1½ tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 anchovies in oil, drained and roughly chopped

60g Parmesan, 20g roughly grated and the rest cut into thin shards

120g kale leaves, stems discarded and leaves thinly shredded (100g)

1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced (80g)

20g picked basil leaves

70g blanched hazelnuts, well toasted and very roughly chopped

Salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C fan.

Put the whole brussels sprouts, 2 tablespoons of oil, ½ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper on a parchment-lined baking tray and mix to combine. Roast for 18 minutes, stirring halfway, until well browned and cooked through. Leave to cool.

Meanwhile, make the dressing by putting the lemon juice, garlic, mustard, anchovies, grated Parmesan, the remaining 90ml of oil, ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper into the small bowl of a food processor and blitzing until smooth.

Put the kale, the thinly shaved raw brussels sprouts, the dressing, ¼ teaspoon of salt and a good grind of pepper into a large mixing bowl and toss together well, massaging the leaves a little. Leave to soften and wilt slightly, about 10 minutes.

To the bowl add the onion, basil, chopped hazelnuts, Parmesan shards and roasted brussels sprouts and mix to combine. Pile into a large serving dish.

Recipe courtesy of Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Shelf Love by Noor Murad and Yotam Ottolenghi, Ebury Press, £24. Photography by Elena Heatherwick. Available now

Tangy Winter Greens

Serves 4

What you’ll need

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

3 medium garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2cm piece of fresh root ginger, peeled and finely grated

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped (optional)

200g cavolo nero, stalks removed and leaves roughly chopped

150g rainbow chard, stalks and leaves roughly chopped

150ml coconut milk or unsweetened plant-based milk of your choice

Zest and juice of 1 lime

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

To serve

1 tsp dried chilli flakes, to taste (optional)

Method

Put the oil into a large pan with a lid and place over a medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic, ginger and the fresh chilli, if using. Fry, stirring now and again, for 1–3 minutes. Take great care not to burn the garlic.

Add the cavolo nero, chard and coconut milk and season generously to taste with salt and pepper. Stir to combine, cover with the lid and steam for 4 minutes, then remove the lid and continue to cook for another 1–2 minutes until the leaves are wilted and the sauce has reduced down.

Add the lime zest and juice, stir to combine, taste again and adjust the seasoning if necessary. Serve with the dried chilli scattered over the top, if you like.

Recipe courtesy of Linda McCartney’s Family Kitchen: Over 90 plant-based recipes to save the planet and nourish the soul by Linda, Paul, Mary and Stella McCartney, Seven Dials, £26. Available now