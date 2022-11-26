Seven delicious Christmas recipes your guests are sure to love

Do you want to put something different on the table this Christmas?

Here are seven tasty treats that are sure to prove real crowd pleasers:

Moro’s chicken liver pâté with Oloroso sherry

Serves 4

What you’ll need

220g unsalted butter, cut into cubes

1 banana shallot (60g), very finely chopped

1 tablespoon thyme leaves

400g organic chicken livers, trimmed of all fat and sinew and rinsed very well under cold water until the water runs clear

70ml Oloroso dulce (sweet Oloroso sherry), cream sherry or brandy

Method

Heat 25g butter in a large stainless steel, non-reactive frying pan over a medium heat. When the butter begins to foam, add the shallot, thyme, a pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the shallot is sweet and caramelised. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Drain the livers well and pat dry. Add another 50g butter to the pan and when very hot, season the livers with salt and pepper and sear on one side for 1 minute, turn, then add the shallot mixture, season and fry for another minute. Add the sherry and simmer for another minute, then turn the livers again.

Remove from the heat, transfer to a bowl to cool before transferring to a food processor with 75g unmelted butter. Blitz until smooth. Check for seasoning, then transfer the mixture to a small dish or four ramekins. Melt the final 70g butter and pour over the top. Place in the fridge to set for a couple of hours. The páté will keep for a few days.

Extracted from Moro by Sam and Sam Clark, Ebury Press. Photography by Susan Bell

Meliz Berg’s Coriander Roast Potatoes

Serves 4-6

What you’ll need

1.5 kg (3 lb 5 oz) Cyprus or Maris Piper potatoes

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp plain flour

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp sea salt flakes

½ tsp coarse black pepper

1 tsp coriander seeds

¼ tsp garlic, crushed

½ tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 tsp dried oregano

10 g (¼ oz) finely chopped fresh coriander leave

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C fan/425°F/gas mark 7.

Peel, wash and cut the potatoes into quarters or chunky wedges, place them in a large pan and cover with cold water. Place the pan over a high heat, bring to the boil and then reduce the heat a little and simmer the potatoes for 6 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, drain the potatoes in a colander over a sink until they are rid of all their water. Wipe out the pan with kitchen paper to ensure it is completely dry, then return the potatoes to the pan and drizzle over the lemon juice and sprinkle over the flour. Put the lid on, holding it closed shut, and give the pan a good shake to rough up the edges of the potatoes. Carefully transfer the potatoes back to the colander and let them steam dry for 15–20 minutes.

Pour the olive oil into a large, non-stick baking tray and place it on the middle shelf of the oven to heat. After around 15 minutes, once the oil is smoking, remove the tray from the oven and lay it somewhere flat and heatproof. Carefully transfer the potatoes straight into the hot oil and gently tilt the baking tray and spoon some of the hot oil over the top of the potatoes. Ensure that every potato is fully coated with oil, sprinkle with half of the sea salt and all of the black pepper, then return the potatoes to the oven. Cook for 20–25 minutes, then remove from the oven, turn them over and return them to the oven for another 20–25 minutes while you prepare the coating.

Lightly crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar then pour half of them into a large, deep dish that will be big enough to hold all the potatoes. Add the crushed garlic, lemon zest and dried oregano and give everything a good stir.

Remove the tray from the oven, and using a slotted spoon or fish slice, transfer all of the potatoes to the large dish you placed the coriander seed mixture into and give the potatoes a really good stir so that they are fully coated. Then quickly return them to the hot baking tray and give them a further 5 minutes in the oven before serving. Take the tray out of the oven, add the fresh coriander and remaining salt to the tray, gently tossing the potatoes in the herbs and seasoning, then transfer everything to a serving platter.

Extracted from Meliz's Kitchen by Meliz Berg, Ebury Press. Photography by Meliz Berg and Dan Jones

Gino D’Acampo’s Brussels sprouts and chorizo

(Serves 4 as a side dish)

What you’ll need

4tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1⁄2tsp chilli flakes

150g chorizo, finely chopped

500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed, then par-boiled for 5 minutes

3tbsp maple syrup

Fine sea salt

Method:

1. Pour the olive oil into a shallow saucepan and set over a high heat. Add the onion and chilli and fry for three minutes, stirring occasionally with a wooden spoon. Add the chorizo and continue to fry for a further eight minutes, stirring occasionally.

2. Pour in the par-boiled and well-drained Brussels sprouts, then add the maple syrup and a pinch of salt. Reduce the heat to medium and fry for four minutes, stirring occasionally. So quick and easy, but the flavours together are amazing.

Extracted from Gino’s Italian Family Adventure: Easy Recipes The Whole Family Will Love by Gino D’Acampo, Bloomsbury. Photography Haarala Hamilton

Copenhagen jule and slow-roast duck

What you’ll need

(Serves 8)

4–5kg duck

1tbsp fine salt

1tbsp freshly cracked black pepper

500g fragrant apples, cut into wedges, about 1.5 cm thick

3 French shallots, halved

100g prunes

15g thyme sprigs, plus extra to serve

1tbsp grapeseed or sunflower oil

For the roasting vegetables:

2 large carrots, quartered, cut into 7cm pieces

2 large onions, thickly sliced

2 large celery sticks, cut into 7cm pieces

1tsp sea salt flakes

For the gravy:

150ml port, sweet vermouth or dry red wine

40g unsalted butter

40g plain flour

Method:

1. Remove the fat close to the cavity of the duck. Wash the duck and pat dry. Rub all over with half of the salt and pepper. Stuff the front cavity (at the neck) with some of the apples, then bring the flap of skin over the apples and secure with a toothpick.

2. In a bowl, mix the shallots, prunes, thyme, remaining apples and some of the remaining pepper. Place in the large cavity. Rub the duck with oil and rub with remaining salt and pepper. Tie the legs together and pin the wings to the side of the bird with two metal skewers. Place on a wire rack over a tray and chill to dry out the skin, up to 24 hours.

3. Preheat the oven to 120°C (250°F). Bring the duck to room temperature. Place the roasting vegetables in the centre of a roasting tray and place duck on top.

4. Sprinkle with a little more salt. Roast for four to five hours.

5. The inner temperature should be 80°C (176°F). If the pan is getting dry, add 150–300 ml water.

6. Rest the duck on a board and set the vegetables aside. Pour the juices off into a bowl and leave somewhere cold for the fat to set on top, then spoon the fat off. You should have at least 350ml duck juices. If not, make up with water.

7. Place the roasting pan over low heat and add the port to deglaze, scraping well. Add the butter to melt, stir in the flour, then the duck juice. Cook until the gravy thickens. Serve the duck with the gravy and vegetables, garnished with thyme.

Extracted from Copenhagen Cult Recipes by Christine Rudolph and Susie Theodorou, Murdoch Books. Photography by Christine Rudolph.

Buckfast baked ham with pomegranate and mint

This recipe is dedicated to and inspired by Jess Murphy. Jess is the amazing chef at Kai in Galway who supports and encourages so many people – and is renowned for her many creative uses of Buckfast. She continues to inspire me daily, not only to be a better baker, but to be the kind of person who never stops learning and reaching for new stars.

Serves 10–12

What you’ll need

4–5kg smoked ham joint, on the bone, raw

1 x 750ml bottle of Buckfast, keeping back 2 tbsp for the final step

1 small bunch of fresh mint, leaves shredded finely (keep the stalks)

50g pomegranate molasses

1 fresh pomegranate, seeds removed

Method

Soak the ham in a large pot of cold water for about 4 hours, changing the water once. Drain.

Cook the ham by pouring in three-quarters of the bottle of Buckfast and topping up with enough fresh water to cover the ham. Throw in the mint stalks and bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer and allow for the following cooking time: 40 minutes per kg plus an additional 20 minutes. That means a 4kg ham would take 3 hours to cook, while a 5kg ham would take 3 hours 40 minutes.

When the ham is cooked, allow it to stand in the water for about 10 minutes before removing and allowing to cool slightly. Place on a foil-lined baking tray.

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan.

Put the remaining Buckfast (minus the 2 tablespoons that you’re saving for the very end) in a small saucepan and bring to the boil, then continue to let it boil until it has reduced by half. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the pomegranate molasses and half of the shredded mint.

When the ham is cool enough to handle, use a sharp knife to remove the skin, leaving a layer of fat behind that’s 1–2cm thick. Using the same sharp knife, cut a diamond pattern into the fat.

Brush half of the Buckfast glaze over the ham. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes, then baste with the rest of the glaze. Return to the oven and bake for a further 15 minutes, until a golden colour all over.

Allow to cool slightly before carving. Serve warm with a simple accompaniment made by mixing the pomegranate seeds with the rest of the mint and the last 2 tablespoons of Buckfast.

Extracted from Bake: Traditional Irish Baking with Modern Twists by Graham Herterich, Nine Bean Rows

Cottage Delight Boxing Day Pickle Pie

Serves 6-8

What you’ll need

2 x sheets of pre-rolled shortcrust pastry

1 x 320g jar Cottage Delight Perfect Party Pickle

8 slices of leftover Christmas ham

300g cooked Christmas Turkey

300g leftover pork stuffing (or 1 packet mix, made according to pack instructions)

250g mature cheddar, grated

1 egg, whisked

Method

•Preheat the oven to 200ºC/180ºC fan/gas 6.

•Grease and flour a deep, round 18cm, loose bottomed or spring form pie tin.

•Line tin with one sheet of shortcrust pastry and spread ½ jar Perfect Party Pickle across the base.

•Fill with layers of ham, Perfect Party Pickle, turkey, stuffing and cheese, until the tin is full. Ensure you pack in the layers, pressing them into the pie as you go.

•Cut a lid, using the pie tin as a guide, place this on the top of the pie and crimp around the edges.

•Cut festive decorations out with the pastry off-cuts and arrange these on top of your pie.

•Glaze the top generously with egg wash and cut a hole in the top.

•Bake in the oven for 1 hour, (check and add tin foil over top if catching after 40 minutes) until golden brown.

•Allow to cool inside the tin and serve hot or cold for Boxing Day lunch.

Mulled pear and pistachio pavlova

This is a showstopper dessert and a recipe I return to every Christmas. The meringue will be crispy on the outside, soft and mallowy on the inside, and it contrasts perfectly with the tartness of the pears, the billowy cream and the crushed pistachios. You can make the meringue and pears in advance, but make sure you prepare the cream just when you are going to construct and serve the pavlova.

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS

For the meringue

6 egg whites

350g (12½oz) caster sugar

1½ teaspoons cornflour

1½ teaspoons white wine or cider vinegar

40g (1½oz) pistachios

For the mulled pears

1 bottle (75cl) red wine

500ml (2 cups) water

1 orange, pared, zested and juiced

1 lemon, pared and zested

5 cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

125g (4½oz) caster sugar

6 pears (Bosc pears are a perfect choice), peeled and with stalks on

150g (5oz) blackberries

400ml (1₂⁄ ₃ cup) double cream

25g (1oz) pistachios, crushed

METHOD

Let’s make the meringues first. Preheat the oven to 120°C fan (248°F). Draw a 20cm (8”) circle on a sheet of baking parchment.

In a bowl, whisk the egg whites until they form stiff peaks. Add the sugar a spoonful at a time, whisking until you have a stiff and glossy meringue. Then, whisk in the cornflour and vinegar until combined. Swirl the pistachios through your meringue.

Carefully spoon the meringue onto the circle on the baking parchment, and use a palette knife to flatten to top.

Bake for 1 hour, then turn the oven off and leave the meringue inside for at least 2 hours to dry out as it cools.

Now for the mulled pears. Pour the wine and water into a pan. Add all the other ingredients, except the pears and blackberries, put over a low heat and stir until the sugar has dissolved. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 20 minutes.

Return the pan to the heat, adding the pears and blackberries. Bring to a simmer and submerge the pears for 45 minutes. Turn them every 10 minutes. They should be ruby red and just cooked. Remove from the pan and set aside to cool.

Sieve the poaching liquid. Bring back to the boil, reduce until thick and syrupy, then cool.

Place your meringue on a plate. Whip the double cream until soft peaks form and layer over the meringue. Stand the pears on top of the cream in a circle, pour the syrup over and let it drizzle down the sides of the meringue. Finally, sprinkle the pistachios over the top. Serve immediately.

Extracted from The Hebridean Baker, My Scottish Island Kitchen by Coinneach MacLeod, Black & White Publishing. Photography by Susie Lowe