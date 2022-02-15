Simple pancake and crepe recipes - easy batter mix for the perfect Shrove Tuesday feast

How to make the perfect pancake - with a simple batter mix recipe - easy, inexpensive and delicious

This recipe makes 8-10 pancakes

250ml milk

120g flour

1 large egg

1tsp caster sugar

Pinch of salt

Vegetable oil for frying - always ask an adult to help with this bit.

Whisk all the ingredients together with one third of the milk until smooth. Whisk in the remaining milk, then strain if necessary. Heat a good non-stick frying pan, rub with a little vegetable oil, then pour in a little pancake mix, and immediately tilt the pan so that the mixture spreads evenly. Turn after one minute with a spatula or palette knife – or if you’re feeling confident, flip it!

If you need to make a large quantity of pancakes, make them in advance and stack them up between squares of greaseproof paper. When you’re ready to serve them, re-heat in the oven for a minute or so.

Batter keeps in the fridge for up to two days; just re-whisk it before using.

Or if you prefer a crepe ...

Ingredients

30 grams unsalted butter melted (plus more for frying)

150 grams plain flour

325 ml milk

The Nigella Lawson method

You can use a crepe pan or shallow pan of about 20cm / 8 inches in diameter.

Melt the butter and let cool a little.

Blend the flour, milk and egg and pour into a jug. Stir in the melted butter. Or just pour the flour into a bowl, whisk in the egg and milk and finally, just before making the crêpes, the melted butter.

Heat a seasoned crêpe pan or the nearest equivalent and ladle 2–3 tablespoons of batter into the pan then quickly hold it up and swirl so that the batter forms a quick, thin pancake covering the base of the pan. This will cook in a minute so flip it and cook for 30 seconds to a minute on the other side, then remove the pale crêpe to a layer of baking paper.

Continue with the rest of the batter. This is the work of moments, and crêpes, ready filled, or empty, reheat very well in a microwave.