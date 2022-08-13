Simple summer salad recipes: Chinese chopped chicken, Scandi salmon and cracked potato, or jewelled herb and rice

On these warm, sunny days, I want to spend less time in the kitchen and be outdoors as much as possible. A lot of what I serve throughout the day is the culmination of early morning pottering . Baby potatoes boiled and popped in the fridge for a simple side or a salad later for dinner, chicken roasted on the bone until crispy, dressings mixed in jam jars waiting for the moment of glory — all small jobs that lead to delicious meals later on that only require simple assembly.

This week, I have three great snappy summer salads that all have components that are easy to prep in advance, leaving you with plenty of time to enjoy the last of the summer days.

First up, a take on the ever-prevalent Chinese-American chopped chicken salad, which is served with Cheat’s Bacon XO Sauce. XO sauce is a funky chilli and pork sauce that adds a wonderful depth of flavour to Chinese dishes, but it takes time and lots of ingredients to make at home. This is a great little shortcut, using a jar of ready-made bacon jam (easily available online and in supermarkets) and adding a twist with soy sauce, fish sauce and rice vinegar. It comes together to leave you with a crunchy umami-laden chicken salad.

Next, a Scandi salmon and cracked potato salad. Some things are just meant to be put together, and rich, oily salmon with creamy dill and piquant pickle are a perfect combination. If you wanted to mix things up, you could try this with hot smoked mackerel from Burren Smokehouse or add a bougie extra with Goatsbridge rainbow trout caviar.

For a meat-free option, I love this Jewelled herb and rice salad. If you have a little extra time, soak the rice in cold water for 30 minutes before you start cooking. This kick-starts the water-absorption process so that, when you cook the rice, you end up with fluffy, separate grains that are perfectly cooked and don’t stick together. Seek out the best spices you can find — you can order online from Mezze in Tramore, which has a particularly fragrant ras el hanout with rose petals, ideal for this rice salad.

Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad with Cheat’s Bacon XO Sauce

Time: 20 mins Serves: 4

Chinese Chopped Chicken Salad with Cheat’s Bacon XO Sauce. Picture: Issy Croker © Hodder & Stoughton

Ingredients 350g red cabbage (about ⅓ head), finely shredded ½ head Chinese cabbage, shredded 1 large carrot (150g), peeled and julienned or shredded 2 tbsp sunflower oil 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper 100g jar bacon jam 2 tsp fish sauce 1 tsp reduced salt soy sauce 2 tsp rice vinegar 1 bird’s-eye chilli, finely chopped

For the dressing: 2 tbsp rice vinegar 1 tbsp reduced salt soy sauce 1½ tbsp sesame oil

Method 1. Put the shredded cabbages and carrot into a salad bowl. Whisk all the ingredients for the dressing together in a small bowl, pour over the salad and toss to combine. Set aside to soften and macerate. 2. Heat the sunflower oil in a frying pan. Season the chicken and fry over a medium heat for 3-4 minutes on each side until just cooked. Set aside to rest. 3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, warm the bacon jam with the fish sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar and chilli. 4. Chop the chicken and add to the salad with the warm bacon jam. Toss to combine before serving.

Scandi Salmon & Cracked Potato Salad

Scandi Salmon & Cracked Potato Salad. Picture: Issy Croker © Hodder & Stoughton

Time: 25 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients 500g new potatoes 20g unsalted butter Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper Small bunch of dill, finely chopped 1 small red onion, thinly sliced Juice of ½ lemon ½ cucumber 8-10 radishes 200g hot smoked salmon

For the dressing: 1 tbsp creamy horseradish 2 tbsp half-fat crème fraîche Good squeeze of lemon juice 1-2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Method 1. Put the potatoes in a single layer into a sauté pan with a lid (don’t use a non-stick one or you won’t get the lovely colour on the potatoes) and just cover with water. Add the butter and some seasoning, cover and bring to the boil. Cook for 5 minutes, then remove the lid and continue to cook until the potatoes are tender and the water has almost evaporated. 2. Lightly crush the potatoes with a fork, so that they just crack open, then add most of the dill (save some for the dressing). Continue to cook over a high heat for 5-6 minutes until the potatoes are golden underneath. Turn the potatoes over and cook for 5-6 minutes more. Season well. 3. Meanwhile, put the onion into a bowl with some seasoning and the lemon juice and set side to lightly pickle. Shave the cucumber into long ribbons. Add to the pickled onion and set aside. Thinly slice the radishes and flake the salmon. 4. To make the dressing, whisk together the horseradish with the crème fraîche, lemon juice and oil. Add plenty of seasoning and the reserved dill. 5. Allow the potatoes to cool a little, then toss with the pickled onion and cucumber, the radishes and flaked salmon. Drizzle with the dressing, toss together and serve.

Jewelled Herb & Rice Salad

Jewelled Herb & Rice Salad. Picture: Picture: Issy Croker © Hodder & Stoughton

Time: 25 mins Serves: 4

Ingredients 250g basmati rice 2 tbsp olive oil 30g unsalted butter 2 small onions, finely chopped 1 tsp ras el hanout 4 carrots, peeled and grated Pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 3 tbsp hot water Sea salt & freshly ground black pepper 200g mixed dried fruit such as sultanas, dried barberries or cranberries 75g shelled pistachios, roughly chopped Handful of chopped mint leaves Handful of chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method 1. If you have soaked the rice, drain and give it a final rinse. If not, rinse well in a colander under the cold tap. 2. Heat the oil and butter in a sauté pan, add the onions and ras el hanout and fry over a medium heat for 5 minutes until softened. Add the drained rice, carrots and saffron (with its soaking water), then cover with 300ml cold water. 3. Season with salt and pepper, stir and bring to the boil. Cover, reduce the heat and simmer gently for 12-15 minutes, then turn off the heat and leave to stand with the lid on for 5 minutes. 4. Fluff up the rice with a fork, stir in the dried fruit, pistachios and herbs and serve.

