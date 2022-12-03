Small and sweet: Paula McIntyre’s meringues, chocolate truffles and Christmas biscuits

In Northern Ireland we’re well known for our hospitality. When you arrive in most people’s homes the first thing that happens is the kettle is switched on and some sort of sweet treat appears. There’s nothing as nice as when the something sweet is homemade. At this time of year my own house will have a tray of mince pies in the oven most days. They’re great warm from the oven with a blob of cream or cold with a hot cuppa.