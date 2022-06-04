Smokin’ barbecue recipes: shellfish with nam jim dressing, Kogi kimchi hot dogs and soy ginger steak

Barbecue season is well and truly upon us and I have three recipes this week to help you side-step the blackened sausages and the half-eaten hamburgers with recipes aimed at taking your grill skills to the next level. My own outdoor cooking has been stepped up in recent years. Between living in the perma-sunshine of Los Angeles, where grilling was a weekly activity, and a lockdown obsession of lighting fires to keep my mind occupied, I feel confident sharing some recipes that are truly worth lighting the coals!