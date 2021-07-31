So, what can you do with redcurrants? 

A thoughtful neighbour texted me last week to ask if I would like some redcurrants. If there was an Olympic sport called house to house running I suspect I’d have been in with a shout at a medal. I was at her door in two seconds flat to collect the ruby red jewel like fruit. They have a sharp, astringent taste and a lip puckering sourness. Many years ago, I worked in a restaurant, where one Christmas they spent a small fortune ordering these very attractive berries to use as a garnish, alongside the obligatory mint leaf, on the desserts. They looked suitably festive but every plate came back with the dessert eaten and the fruit and mint left perfectly intact. It was a seminal lesson in the importance of seasonal eating and purchasing.