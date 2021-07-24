Some smoking hot recipes for the barbeque
Paula McIntyre
Something magical happens when you apply smoke to food. Our ancestors discovered fire and used it to light wood to cook food. The smoke had a dual role as both a preservative and to impart flavour. These days cooking over wood and smoking food is purely about adding a unique dimension to the taste. Smoked salmon is the ubiquitous smoked food but by grilling or hot smoking vegetables, meats or fish the flavour profile of the base ingredient is immediately transformed.