Souper delicious beef and onion broth and parsnip veloute

As winter bites, beat the chill with a warm, comforting bowl of beef broth — with cheese on toast on the side!

The American novelist and food writer Lawrie Colvin wrote that “To feel safe and warm on a cold wet night, all you really need is soup”. The base for any good soup is stock. When I was studying to be a chef at college, making stock was one of the first things I learned. Bones were roasted and placed in a big pot with cold water and aromatic vegetables. The simmering liquid would have been cooked for hours before being strained. The smell of beef stock was particularly delicious, with a decadent richness. You can use stock cubes for soup but you won’t get the same results. There are some very good ready-made stocks on the market that take away the hard work. If you’re making stock at home make a big batch of it and freeze any excess. You can use them for gravies and sauces too.