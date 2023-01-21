Souper delicious beef and onion broth and parsnip veloute

As winter bites, beat the chill with a warm, comforting bowl of beef broth — with cheese on toast on the side!

Parsnip veloute with apple, thyme and bacon

Paula McIntyre

The American novelist and food writer Lawrie Colvin wrote that “To feel safe and warm on a cold wet night, all you really need is soup”. The base for any good soup is stock. When I was studying to be a chef at college, making stock was one of the first things I learned. Bones were roasted and placed in a big pot with cold water and aromatic vegetables. The simmering liquid would have been cooked for hours before being strained. The smell of beef stock was particularly delicious, with a decadent richness. You can use stock cubes for soup but you won’t get the same results. There are some very good ready-made stocks on the market that take away the hard work. If you’re making stock at home make a big batch of it and freeze any excess. You can use them for gravies and sauces too.