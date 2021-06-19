Speedy summer pasta suppers

These three crowd-pleasing seasonal dishes feel fancy but require minimal effort

With summer in full swing, I find myself wanting to spend less time in the kitchen, in favour of soaking up the long evenings. As a result, easy suppers based on fresh seasonal ingredients make life and cooking all the more simple. Salad leaves, charred vegetables and the sweetest summer tomatoes need no more than a lick of peppery extra-virgin olive oil, a splash of sweet balsamic and a generous sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper. Meat from the BBQ, maybe a herb-laden grain salad and some toasted sourdough with aioli all serve the type of light eating that I lay my summer table with. For instant summer crowd-pleasers, however, pasta is my go-to.