Spice odyssey: My recipes for Venison and beetroot curry and grilled lamb

Nothing brightens the taste buds and the spirits quite like a well-spiced dish. On a grey, wet day there’s something comforting and exciting about the aroma of spices in the kitchen.

My first job in hospitality was in the kitchen of a restaurant in Aghadowey called MacDuffs. It was innovative for the time, using seasonal food and spices from around the world. They made a curry from scratch in a time when it usually came out of a packet and had boiling water added.

The spices, like coriander, cumin, cardamom and dried chillies, were toasted and ground in a mortar and pestle. To my 14-year-old palate, it was like an inferno in my mouth, but I became enthralled with the feeling and the heat of the chilli. Nowadays I enjoy dishes where chilli is a warm afterthought rather than a dominant force.

Curry in our house was mince beef, onions, curry powder and a bit of gravy to thicken. Sometimes my mum would add raisins and almonds to be a bit posh.

Venison meat is becoming more readily available. It’s wild food, is healthy and ethical — the way meat should be. Venison mince is a wonderfully meaty and relatively low in fat. Here I’ve taken inspiration from the mince curry of my childhood and given it a make-over with venison, spices and beetroot.

The sweetness of the root works with the savoury meat and also bulks up the dish. The whole thing is brought together with warm spices such as cinnamon, black pepper, star anise and Kashmiri chilli. These dried chillies give a mild warmth rather than a tongue-numbing heat.

Hawaij, pronounced hu-why-adge, is a spice mix that has its roots in Yemen and Israel. Primarily it’s cumin and black pepper with the addition of cardamom, cinnamon, coriander and clove. It’s a versatile spice mix and one I’ve embraced with gusto since discovering it.

Parsnips are coming into season now. Buy them from a farm shop or a proper greengrocer with the muck still on.

Another plus is that you’ll get super-sized vegetables. When you scrub them, you reveal a bronze tinged outside. Don’t peel them, because it’s a waste of effort and your brown bin will thank you.

Parsnip and curry is a well tried flavour combination, and hawaij works beautifully on the same principle, with the sultry spice cutting through the sweetness of the roots. After roasting, they’re served on a bed of yoghurt cut through with fried garlic and cumin.

Last year I was in a restaurant in Somerset that had vegetable dishes as the main course with meat sides. Taking inspiration from it, I’ve added some hawaij-spiced grilled lamb as an accompaniment to the parsnips. The vegetable is the star turn, with the meat playing a supporting role. Good for the pocket and the environment.

Venison and beetroot curry

What you’ll need

500g venison mince (or substitute beef or lamb)

2 tablespoons oil

1 cinnamon stick

1 Star anise

1 dried Kashmiri chilli

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

35g grated root ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon turmeric

400g tin chopped plum tomato

2 medium beetroots grated

350ml beef stock

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan and add the cinnamon, star anise and dried chilli. Cook for a minute. Add the onion, garlic and ginger and cook gently for 5 minutes. Add the mince and seal off well.

Add the ginger, garlic, black pepper and onion and cook until golden. Add venison mince and cook until sealed off. Add the turmeric, tomatoes, beetroot and stock and simmer for 45 minutes. Check seasoning and serve with some rice and yoghurt on the side.

Hawaij roasted parsnip, garlic and turmeric yoghurt, grilled spiced lamb

What you’ll need

For the Hawaij spice mix

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

2 teaspoons cumin seeds

1 teaspoon cardamom pod seeds

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

2 cloves

2 teaspoons turmeric

Method

Toast in a dry pan then grind to a fine powder either in a coffee grinder or mortar and pestle. You’ll have more than you need for this dish but store any left over in an airtight container.

4 large parsnips, scrubbed

3 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons hawaij spice

350g local Greek style yoghurt

2 cloves garlic

1 heaped teaspoon ground turmeric

50g toasted flaked almonds

Top and tail the parsnips. Cut in half lengthwise and then in half again lengthwise. Mix 2 tablespoons of the oil with the spice and salt. Brush all over the parsnips and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Place in a preheated 180oC oven for about 20 minutes, turning half way, or until soft and golden.

Peel the garlic and slice as finely as you can. Heat the oil over medium heat and gently cook the garlic until golden. Place in a bowl and add the turmeric. Cool slightly and whisk in the yoghurt. Season with salt to taste. Spoon onto a platter and top with the almonds.

For the spiced lamb

4 x 150g lamb leg steaks

1 teaspoon hawaij spice

1 tablespoon oil

½ teaspoon salt

Mix the spice, salt and oil together and rub all over the lamb.

Heat a ridged pan until hot and add the steaks. Cook for 2 minutes each side to seal then lower the heat. Cook until desired temperature – the firmer the meat is, the better done it is. Rest for 5 minutes and slice. Serve on the side of the parsnips.