Stars of the sea 

The term, the “Irish Paradox” refers to the fact that although we live on an island, we tend not to eat the fish from our surrounding seas. The irony is that when we go to France or Spain on holidays, it’s highly likely that the langoustines, crab or lobster served up came from here in the first place. Often one of the reasons cited for not eating fish is that it smells too fishy. The reality is that if your fish has any odour, it’s not actually fresh. A recently landed catch won’t smell of anything and only does so when it begins to deteriorate.