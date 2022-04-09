Swapping spit and sawdust for comfy seats and carpets: the rise and decline of the lounge bar

Some time ago, I called into a pub in a quiet corner of Co Down and was confronted by a line of chairs apparently dividing the bar in two. There seemed to be no particular reason for this baffling division: the two halves of the bar looked exactly the same — identical seating and tables, no change at all in décor between one side and the other, and one counter crossing the divide. However, there was another door leading outside on the far side of the chairs. I couldn’t resist asking the barman what it was all about. Without even a hint of embarrassment he replied: “Och, this here’s the public bar and over there on the other side of the chairs, that’s the lounge.”