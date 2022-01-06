Sweets for my sweet: You can be conscious of what you’re eating – and enjoy something sweet at the same time

Fresh apricots are divine but hard to come by all year round. If they are in season, stone them, simmer them gently in 2 tablespoons of apple juice and use as described here.

Apricot fool

This small fruit has big benefits. Dried versions still contain the fibre and many protective phytonutrients, such as flavonoids. A meal pattern rich in flavonoids can improve numerous cognitive skills, including memory, learning and decision-making, and can also help to prevent age-related mental decline.

Serves 4

What you’ll need

175g dried apricots

200ml apple juice or water

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

500ml Greek or natural yogurt

4 dessertspoons chopped mixed nuts

Oat biscuits, to serve

Method

Put the apricots in a saucepan with the apple juice or water and simmer gently for 10–12 minutes, until the apricots are soft but not overcooked. Roughly mash or blend the apricots to a purée. Set aside to cool.

Add the lemon zest to the yogurt and mix together.

Roughly fold the apricots into the yogurt mix. Add 3 dessertspoons of the chopped mixed nuts halfway through folding in, then spoon into four dessert glasses and chill for 2 hours.

Top each glass with the remaining nuts and serve two small oat biscuits alongside.

Recipe extracted from Mediterranean Mood Food by Paul Mee, Gill Books, £8.99

Easy baked pears

Simple but delicious. Ricotta is an Italian cheese made from the whey protein left over from the production of other sheep, cow or goat cheeses. The whey becomes acidic through a fermentation process where it is left to sit for up to 24 hours at room temperature. It goes beautifully with the almonds in amaretti biscuits and the antioxidant rich pear. A meal pattern rich in antioxidants helps to mop up free radicals, protecting brain cells against disease.

Serves 4

What you’ll need

4 ripe pears

120g ricotta cheese

1–2 tsp ground cinnamon

Honey, for drizzling

8 amaretti biscuits

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

Cut each pear in half, then place them cut side up on a large baking sheet. Use a teaspoon to scoop out the cores and make a dip in the centre of each. Dollop about one teaspoon of ricotta into each dip, then sprinkle over the cinnamon and drizzle with a little honey.

Roast the pears in the oven for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the biscuits in a ziplock bag and use a rolling pin to crush them lightly. Remove the pears from the oven, then scatter the crumbs over each pear. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the pears are soft and the biscuits are golden brown. Serve drizzled with a little more honey.

Recipe extracted from Mediterranean Mood Food by Paul Mee, Gill Books, £8.99

Salted peanut butter frozen yoghurt

Sometimes all you crave is ice cream. You might remember from my first book that I love

Snickers ice cream, so I just had to figure out a way to get that same flavour hit (especially if

you add an extra drizzle of peanut butter and some roasted peanuts on top). You can enjoy

this without overindulging on the calories that regular ice cream is full of.

Nutritional information

Per serving

Calories 181kcal

Protein 11g

Carbohydrates 11g

Fat 10g

Vegetarian ✔

Gluten Free ✔

Serves 8

What you’ll need

800g low-fat natural yoghurt

100g peanut butter

40g stevia or Canderel sweetener

1 tsp flaky sea salt

Espresso shots, to serve (optional)

Method

Freeze your yoghurt. Once it’s frozen, put it in your NutriBullet, high-speed blender or food processor along with your peanut butter and sweetener and blitz to combine.

Place back in the freezer in an airtight freezerproof container and sprinkle the flaky sea salt evenly over the top. Leave for 4 hours or more.

Enjoy with a shot of espresso on top if you like.

Recipe extracted from Trisha’s 21-Day Reset by Trisha Lewis, Gill Books, £18.99

No-bake mini strawberry cheesecakes

Makes 10 mini cheesecakes

Prep 35 minutes

Refrigerate 2 hours

178kcal

P7g | C15g | F10g

What you’ll need

100g cashew nuts, soaked in water for 20 minutes, drained

40g coconut oil

80g soft pitted dates

80g oat bran

20g caster sugar

300g Quark

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Zest and juice of ½ lemon

150g strawberries, hulled and sliced

Method

Place the cashew nuts in a bowl of water, soak for 20 minutes, then drain. Next, put the coconut oil in a small, heatproof bowl and microwave on full power for 30 seconds until melted.

Put the coconut oil, dates, oat bran and cashews in a blender and blitz until a sticky ball forms. Remove from the blender and press down with damp fingers into 10 × 8–10cm serving dishes until 2cm thick. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Put the sugar, Quark, vanilla extract, lemon zest and juice in a large bowl and mix until evenly combined.

With a spatula, carefully add the topping to the 10 bases and refrigerate for 2 hours to firm up.

When you are ready to serve, top the cheesecakes with the sliced strawberries and enjoy.

Recipe extracted from The Fitness Chef: Still Tasty by Graeme Tomlinson (Ebury Press, £16.99). Photography by Hannah Pemberton