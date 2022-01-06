Sweets for my sweet: You can be conscious of what you’re eating – and enjoy something sweet at the same time
Fresh apricots are divine but hard to come by all year round. If they are in season, stone them, simmer them gently in 2 tablespoons of apple juice and use as described here.
Apricot fool
This small fruit has big benefits. Dried versions still contain the fibre and many protective phytonutrients, such as flavonoids. A meal pattern rich in flavonoids can improve numerous cognitive skills, including memory, learning and decision-making, and can also help to prevent age-related mental decline.
Serves 4
What you’ll need
175g dried apricots
200ml apple juice or water
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
500ml Greek or natural yogurt
4 dessertspoons chopped mixed nuts
Oat biscuits, to serve
Method
Put the apricots in a saucepan with the apple juice or water and simmer gently for 10–12 minutes, until the apricots are soft but not overcooked. Roughly mash or blend the apricots to a purée. Set aside to cool.
Add the lemon zest to the yogurt and mix together.
Roughly fold the apricots into the yogurt mix. Add 3 dessertspoons of the chopped mixed nuts halfway through folding in, then spoon into four dessert glasses and chill for 2 hours.
Top each glass with the remaining nuts and serve two small oat biscuits alongside.
Easy baked pears
Simple but delicious. Ricotta is an Italian cheese made from the whey protein left over from the production of other sheep, cow or goat cheeses. The whey becomes acidic through a fermentation process where it is left to sit for up to 24 hours at room temperature. It goes beautifully with the almonds in amaretti biscuits and the antioxidant rich pear. A meal pattern rich in antioxidants helps to mop up free radicals, protecting brain cells against disease.
Serves 4
What you’ll need
4 ripe pears
120g ricotta cheese
1–2 tsp ground cinnamon
Honey, for drizzling
8 amaretti biscuits
Method
Preheat the oven to 190°C.
Cut each pear in half, then place them cut side up on a large baking sheet. Use a teaspoon to scoop out the cores and make a dip in the centre of each. Dollop about one teaspoon of ricotta into each dip, then sprinkle over the cinnamon and drizzle with a little honey.
Roast the pears in the oven for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, put the biscuits in a ziplock bag and use a rolling pin to crush them lightly. Remove the pears from the oven, then scatter the crumbs over each pear. Return to the oven for another 10 minutes, until the pears are soft and the biscuits are golden brown. Serve drizzled with a little more honey.
Salted Peanut Butter Frozen Yoghurt
Sometimes all you crave is ice cream. You might remember from my first book that I love
Snickers ice cream, so I just had to figure out a way to get that same flavour hit (especially if
you add an extra drizzle of peanut butter and some roasted peanuts on top). You can enjoy
this without overindulging on the calories that regular ice cream is full of.
Nutritional information
Per serving
Calories 181kcal
Protein 11g
Carbohydrates 11g
Fat 10g
Vegetarian ✔
Gluten Free ✔
Serves 8
What you’ll need
800g low-fat natural yoghurt
100g peanut butter
40g stevia or Canderel sweetener
1 tsp flaky sea salt
Espresso shots, to serve (optional)
Method
Freeze your yoghurt. Once it’s frozen, put it in your NutriBullet, high-speed blender or food processor along with your peanut butter and sweetener and blitz to combine.
Place back in the freezer in an airtight freezerproof container and sprinkle the flaky sea salt evenly over the top. Leave for 4 hours or more.
Enjoy with a shot of espresso on top if you like.
No-Bake Mini Strawberry Cheesecakes
Makes 10 mini cheesecakes
Prep 35 minutes
Refrigerate 2 hours
178al
P7g | C15g | F10g
What you’ll need
100g cashew nuts, soaked in water for 20 minutes, drained
40g coconut oil
80g soft pitted dates
80g oat bran
20g caster sugar
300g Quark
1 tbsp vanilla extract
Zest and juice of ½ lemon
150g strawberries, hulled and sliced
Method
Place the cashew nuts in a bowl of water, soak for 20 minutes, then drain. Next, put the coconut oil in a small, heatproof bowl and microwave on full power for 30 seconds until melted.
Put the coconut oil, dates, oat bran and cashews in a blender and blitz until a sticky ball forms. Remove from the blender and press down with damp fingers into 10 × 8–10cm serving dishes until 2cm thick. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Put the sugar, Quark, vanilla extract, lemon zest and juice in a large bowl and mix until evenly combined.
With a spatula, carefully add the topping to the 10 bases and refrigerate for 2 hours to firm up.
When you are ready to serve, top the cheesecakes with the sliced strawberries and enjoy.
