The beauty of cooking outdoors – and the perfect dish to create

There’s definitely a sense of spring in the air. Stark, bare trees have now sprouted with verdancy, apple blossoms are in full swing and there’s an aroma from winter rested barbecues being fired up. Outdoor open flame cooking is my preference when preparing food. I love it when the coals catch and the bright flames give way to glowing embers. There’s something primordial about this way of cooking – simply burning charcoal or wood and then placing food on top is quintessentially natural. Apart from anything it’s just lovely to able to be cook outside, at one with nature. Kebabs are the perfect thing to cook on the grill. When you marinate meat first and then thread onto sticks, you ensure that the meat has the maximum amount of flavour. Shawarma spice blend originates in the Middle East and is classically used to flavour rotisserie meats. It works very well in beef kebabs – the combination of fragrant spices like garam masala, fennel, pepper, garlic and paprika adds a piquancy to the rich meat. I lived in Manchester in the 1990’s and was a frequent visitor to the local kebab shop. They cooked spiced chicken and beef skewers in a tandoor oven and served them in flat bread with salad and a yoghurt dressing. I’ve added some extra pizazz with recipes for a simple flatbread, some beetroot hummus, pickled tomatoes and a zingy scallion dressing. Pork chops get a bad press. They often elicit childhood memories of dried over cooked meat. The key to a good chop is the source of the meat. There are many farms across Northern Ireland raising rare breed pigs. These animals are fed on a natural diet and enjoy a good life outdoors and are literally as a happy as their proverbial. The meat has a rich red colour, almost like beef and a good layer of fat. They’re ideal to cook on the grill and glazing them with an applely barbecue sauce will keep them moist and help to glaze the natural sugars in the pork. Sweet corn on the cob really benefits from a grilling which cuts through the sugary edge of the vegetable. Pork and corn are a match made in heaven and this recipe calls for the corn to be grilled then blended with buttery onion, mustard and some crème fraiche. The late, great food writer and chef, Anthony Bourdain said “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start”. Now we’re allowed to have people in our gardens cooking on the barbecue is the ideal way to spread the love.

Beef Shawarma Serves 4, prep time 1 hour, cook time 1 hour

750g rump steak, cut into cubes 2 red onions 1 tbsp garam masala 1 tsp ground fennel seeds 1 tsp ground black peppercorns 2 cloves garlic 2 tsp paprika 2 tbsp Broighter Gold rapeseed oil

Method Mince the garlic in a mortar and pestle and add the spices and oil. Place the beef in a roasting dish and rub the spice oil all over. Cover with cling and marinate for at least 6 hours in the fridge. Soak 8 wooden skewers in cold water for 15 minutes. Peel and quarter the onions and break apart into petals. Thread the beef and onions intermittently onto the skewers. Season with salt. Cook on the barbecue, turning after a couple of minutes to ensure they’re cooked evenly.

Flatbreads

350g self-raising flour ½ tsp salt 2 tbsp Clandeboye Greek yoghurt 1 tbsp Broighter Gold rosemary and garlic oil 200ml lukewarm water

Method Mix together to a dough and cover with a tea towel. Leave for an hour then divide into 4 pieces. Roll each piece out to ½ cm thick and cook on a dry grill pan or directly on bbq grill until bubbles appear. Flip over and cook for a minute on the other side.

Beetroot Hummus 2 local beetroots, scrubbed 3 tbsp Broighter Gold 1 small onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tbsp sesame seeds Juice 1 lemon 25ml water Salt 1 x 400g tin chickpeas, drained

Method Cut the beetroots in half and place on a sheet of tin foil. Season with salt and drizzle over 1 tablespoon of the oil. Gather into a parcel and roast in a 180oC oven until soft – about an hour. Fry the onion in the remaining oil until golden. Add the garlic and sesame seeds and cook for a minute. Mix into the chickpeas. Peel and chop the beetroot and add to the chickpea mixture with the lemon juice and water. Blend to a puree and season to taste. Mix a handful of chopped mint leaves with 4 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle over a bowl of the hummus.

Pickled tomatoes

250g cherry tomatoes 1 tsp yellow mustard seeds 2 tbsp castor sugar 75ml cider vinegar 1/2 tsp salt

Method Cut the tomatoes in half and place in a dish. Toast the mustard seeds in a dry pan until they pop then add the sugar, vinegar and salt. Cook until sugar has dissolved. Cool and pour over the tomatoes. Leave to marinate for an hour.

Scallion crema

4 scallions, roughly chopped 1 tbsp oil 200ml sour cream Handful roughly chopped coriander Juice ½ lime Salt to taste

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan and when hot add the scallions. Cook until wilted and scorched. Transfer to a jug blender with the sour cream, coriander and lime juice. Blend and check seasoning. Spoon some hummus and pickled tomatoes onto a flatbread. Slice the beef from the kebab and place on top. Spoon over some of the crema.

Apple barbecue glazed pork chop, corn cream Serves 4, prep time 20 minutes, cook time 1 hour

Apple barbecue sauce

1 onion chopped 1 clove garlic 1 tbsp Broighter rapeseed oil 200g passata 100g ketchup 50ml Worcestershire sauce 100g brown sugar 75ml cider vinegar 200ml apple juice or medium cider

Method Cook the onion and garlic in the oil until soft and golden. Add the other ingredients and simmer for about 45 minutes or until a spoon coating consistency. Blend to a smooth sauce.

Corn cream

1 onion, finely chopped 25g butter (Abernethy smoked works really well here) 2 corn on the cob 1 tsp Dijon mustard 100ml crème fraiche

Method Boil the corn for 3 minutes, drain, brush with oil and cook on the grill until just scorched. Remove niblets with a sharp knife. Heat the butter in a pan and add the onion. Cook until soft and golden and add the corn. Warm through and then remove from heat. Add the mustard and crème fraiche. Blend to a smooth puree and check the seasoning.

4 x 175g rare breed pork chops rubbed with oil

Place chops on bbq for 2 minutes then flip over. Brush with sauce. Brush and turn until chops are cooked. Rest and give a final brush of sauce.