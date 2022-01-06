The best way to start the day… easy breakfast/brunch recipes that look good and taste even better

Eggy Bacon Muffins

Carbs (g) 1.7

Protein (g) 8.7

Fat (g) 6.5

Fibre (g) 1.2

Serves: 6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 12 minutes

What you’ll need

1 red pepper, deseeded and chopped

2 spring onions, sliced

2 handfuls of baby spinach, washed and chopped

2 slices of cooked bacon or good-quality ham, chopped into small pieces

4 free range eggs

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Line a muffin tin with 12 muffin cases (silicon cases work great here).

In a small bowl, mix the pepper, spring onions, spinach and bacon or ham together.

Spoon a small amount of this mixture evenly into the bottom of each muffin case.

Beat the eggs and season with salt, pepper and optional cayenne pepper.

Pour this evenly over the mixture in the muffin cases so that each one is nearly full.

Bake in the oven for 12 minutes and serve or store airtight for later.

Recipe extracted from Eat Up, Raise Your Game: 100 easy, nutritious recipes to help you perform better on exercise days and rest days by David Daley, Gill Books, £18.99

Orange Oat Flapjacks

Nutritional information per serving

Calories 151kcal

Protein 2g

Carbohydrates 19g

Fat 7g

Vegetarian

Makes 15

What you’ll need

110g butter, plus extra for greasing

75g light brown sugar

3 tbsp honey

270g oats

2 oranges, zested

Method

Preheat your oven to 190°C. Grease a 20cm square tin with a little butter.

Melt the butter, brown sugar and honey in a large saucepan, then stir in your oats and orange zest. Pour out onto the greased tray, making sure it’s even and flat. Bake in the preheated oven for 18 minutes.

Allow to cool on a wire rack, then cut into 15 slices and keep in an airtight container. I always keep mine in the fridge because it makes them nice and chewy, but that’s just my personal preference.

Recipe extracted from Trisha’s 21-Day Reset by Trisha Lewis, Gill Books, £18.99

Breakfast Juice

Serves 4

What you’ll need

10 carrots

10 strawberries

3 pink grapefruit

10–15 g (0.25–0.5 oz) ginger

Method

Wash the carrots and strawberries and slice off the tops. Peel the grapefruit and ginger.

Press the carrots, strawberries, ginger and grapefruit through a juicer to make a beautiful ‘orange’ juice.

Transfer the juice to a jug with a few ice cubes and serve straight away.

Recipe extracted from Nordic Family Kitchen, by Mikkel Karstad, Prestel, £24.99

Ian’s Simple Shakshuka

What you’ll need

1 red pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large white onion

1 fresh red chilli

3 garlic cloves

Handful fresh coriander

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

½ tsp ras el hanout

1½ tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 X 400g tin chopped tomatoes

2 bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick salt

For the 'egg yolks'

½ yellow pepper

½ tbsp plant-based mayo

1 heaped tsp tahini

½ lemon salt

For the 'egg whites'

4 tbsp dairy-free yoghurt

½ lemon salt

To serve

1 spring onion

4 pitta breads

Equipment

Large frying pan

Power blender

Method

Blacken the peppers. Light your largest gas ring or preheat your grill to high. Put the red and yellow peppers directly on the flame or under the grill for 10-15 minutes, turning them every 5 minutes, until blackened on all sides, Set aside in a bowl to cool and steam with a plate over the top.

Cook the vegetables. Place the frying pan over a medium heat and pour in the olive oil. Peel and finely chop the onion and add it to the pan. Halve the chilli, dice one half and finely slice the other. Peel and grate the garlic cloves, Add the diced chilli and garlic to the pan and stir, cooking for 5 minutes. Finely chop the coriander stems and add them to the pan, reserving the leaves. Add the oregano and the spices. Stir and cook for another 5 minutes. Add the tomato puree and sugar and stir for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture is getting darker and sticky. Add the vinegar to the pan and let it bubble away and evaporate. Add the tinned tomatoes, bay leaves and cinnamon and a good splash of water and leave to simmer for 8-10 minutes, until thickened and combined. Lower the heat and keep warm until needed.

Peel the peppers. Rub the burned skin from the cooled peppers with your fingers. Seed and roughly chop the peppers. Add the red pepper to the shakshuka. Put the yellow pepper in the blender.

Make the 'egg yolk'. Add the plant-based mayo and tahini to the blender with the yellow pepper. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Blend to a paste.

Make the 'egg white'. Put the yoghurt in a bowl. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and season with salt. Mix to combine.

Finish the shakshuka. Remove the bay and cinnamon sticks from the pan. Taste the shakshuka and adjust the seasoning if necessary. If it looks dry, add a splash of water and stir it in. Make sure it's nice and warm. Press the back of a spoon into the mixture to make 4 wells. Spoon a tablespoon of the 'egg white' into each well. Use a teaspoon to add a spoonful of the 'egg yolk' into the centre of each white.

Serve. Grill or toast the pittas. Scatter the reserved coriander leaves over the shakshuka. Finely slice the spring onion and scatter it over along with the sliced red chilli. Serve the pittas alongside for dipping.

Recipe extracted from BOSH on a budget by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, HQ, £16.99