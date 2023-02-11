The food of love: Cheese fritters and rhubarb trifle for Valentine’s Day

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and if you’re a cynic, it marks a time for the big conglomerates to get you to part with some cash between Christmas and Mother’s Day. If you’re a romantic, it’s the perfect time to let your loved one know how you feel. Either way, food plays a central part in this celebration.

You can forget about oysters, chocolates and sharing platters, the way to my heart is good cheese. We are now blessed with many great cheese shops in this country or delis with an amazing selection. The recipe here will set the coldest heart alight — cheese fritters with beetroot ketchup and pink pickled onions.

Pick a hard local cheese from Dart Mountain (available in cheese shops) or vintage gouda, cheddar or parmesan and grate it finely before mixing with a little butter and parsley.

Form into balls before coating in crumbs and frying. Crispy on the outside, with oozingly melting cheese on the inside — the Mr Darcy of appetisers.

The recipe for beetroot ketchup makes quite a lot as it’s not practical to scale down for two portions.

It will keep in a clean bottle in the fridge for a few weeks, as will the pickled red onions. Serve with grilled beef, goat’s cheese or grilled vegetables. The deep purple of the beetroot and blush pink of the onions will add a romantic hue to your proceedings.

Champagne is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, but for something different, why not crack out the Champagne rhubarb? There’s an area in Yorkshire known as the rhubarb triangle that straddles the towns of Wakefield, Morley and Rothwell. Rhubarb plants are grown in candle-lit sheds at this time of year to trick it into coming up early. It has delicate, pert, pink stems and is known as Champagne rhubarb. It’s available now in green grocers and is well worth sussing out and celebrating while it’s here.

Rhubarb and ginger go perfectly together and here the combination is whizzed into a trifle.

The gingerbread is from my friend Karen and leaves all the other gingerbread recipes in its wake. You’ll only need a small amount for the trifles but it keeps very well, wrapped in greaseproof in a tin. To be honest, it’s so good it won’t last.

The rhubarb is gently poached in an orange syrup and topped with a crème diplomat — custard set with gelatine and cream whisked in.

Who needs bubbles to be romantic?

Cheese fritters, beetroot ketchup and pickled red onion

Cheese fritters, beetroot ketchup and pickled red onion

For the cheese fritters 300g finely grated cheese 10g soft butter 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley 100g plain flour 2 eggs lightly beaten 150g panko crumbs Oil for frying

Method

1. Mix the cheese, butter and parsley really well. Form into 12 even-sized balls (best to weigh them) and place in fridge for an hour.

2. Have the eggs, flour and crumbs in separate bowls. Dip each ball into the flour, shake off the excess, dip into the egg and then the crumb, dip back into the egg and finally the crumb.

3. To cook, heat oil to thumb depth in a pan and when an added crumb starts to fizzle add the fritters — don’t overcrowd the pan and cook until crisp and golden.

4. Drain on kitchen paper and serve immediately.

For the beetroot ketchup 1 large beetroot 1 red onion 2 tablespoons oil 75g brown sugar 50ml red wine vinegar 2 cloves 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon sweet smoked paprika

Method

5. Scrub the beetroot and place in a piece of foil. 6. Drizzle over a little oil, season with salt and add a few sprigs of thyme or rosemary. 7. Gather into a parcel and place in a 200C oven for about an hour or until soft. 8. Peel and dice into 1cm pieces. 9. Cut the onion in half and reserve a quarter for pickled onion. 10. Chop the remaining onion finely and cook in the oil until soft. 11. Add the cloves, coriander and paprika and cook for 30 seconds. 12. Add the beetroot, sugar and vinegar and simmer for 10 minutes. 13. Remove cloves and blend to a smooth puree. 14. Pass through a fine sieve and place in a squeezy bottle.

For the pickled red onions Quarter red onion reserved, sliced as thinly as you can 25ml cider vinegar 2 teaspoons sugar 25ml water Pinch salt

Method 15. Simmer the vinegar, sugar, salt and water until sugar has dissolved. 16. Pour over the onions and leave for an hour. 17. Drain off pickling liquor and pat dry. Cut each onion slice in half. 18. Pipe a little ketchup onto the cooked fritter and top with a couple of pieces of onion.

Rhubarb and marmalade gingerbread trifle

Rhubarb and marmalade gingerbread trifle

What you’ll need

225g butter 225g dark muscovado sugar 300ml milk 225g marmalade 375g self raising flour 1 tablespoon ground ginger 2 teaspoons cinnamon 2 teaspoons baking soda 2 eggs 100g raisins 75g chopped preserved ginger

Method

1. Set oven to 150C.

2. Place the butter, sugar, milk and marmalade in a pan and simmer until butter has melted. Allow to cool.

3. Mix the dry ingredients and make a well in the centre.

4. Add the butter mixture and mix to a smooth batter.

5. Beat in the eggs one at a time and then mix in the raisins and preserved ginger.

6. Pour into a greased and lined 9 inch square cake tin and bake for about an hour and a half until well risen and firm in the centre.

7. Cool in the tin before removing.

For the poached rhubarb 4 stalks rhubarb 4 tablespoons grenadine 100g caster sugar 150ml water

Method 8. Simmer the grenadine, water and sugar and elderflower until sugar has dissolved. 9. Cut the rhubarb into 2cm pieces and add to the pan — make sure the rhubarb is covered. 10. Top with a sheet of parchment and cook very gently until just cooked. 11. Any you don’t use will keep in the fridge for a week.

For the crème Diplomat 2 egg yolks 60g caster sugar 20g plain flour 200ml whole milk 1 gelatine leaf, soaked in cold water for 10 minutes 100ml double cream 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method 12. Whisk the yolks, sugar and flour together to a smooth paste. 13. Scald the milk and pour onto the yolk mixture and whisk. 14. Return to pan and cook gently to thicken. 15. Add the gelatine leaf and remove from heat. 16. Place in a bowl, cover the surface with cling and chill for a couple of hours. 17. Whisk in the cream and vanilla. 18. To assemble, dice a couple of slices of the cake place in 2 trifle bowls. 19. Top with the rhubarb and some of the juice. 20. Spoon the diplomat on top and top with shredded orange rind and more rhubarb.